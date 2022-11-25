At EuroShop 2023, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Presents its Suite of Retail Solutions Delivering ‘YOUnifying Experiences’

NEUSS, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#YOUnifyingExperiences—EuroShop 2023 attendees are invited to visit Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in Hall 6, Booth C41, from February 26 through March 2, 2023. The company will showcase how retailers can scale and reimagine the shopper experience through Toshiba’s suite of retail solutions while supporting sustainability initiatives for retailers.





“We are devoted to the retail industry, and with that comes a drive to anticipate our customers’ needs,” says Andrew McDaniel, Managing Director and SVP of Europe, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Today’s retailers are examining ways to increase their ability to attract and retain customers by creating seamless and sustainable experiences. As a global solution provider, with an extensive set of advanced solutions and an ecosystem of partners, we enable retailers to evolve and adapt to conditions so that they may thrive and prosper.”

During EuroShop 2023, retailers can experience store transformation journeys through the lens of both customers and associates, powered by Toshiba’s ELERA™ Unified Commerce platform. A key spotlight is Toshiba’s “Green Up Your Checkout” suite of energy-managed solutions, supporting retailers aiming to save power in their stores, reduce operational costs and their carbon footprint.

Within the booth, visitors will experience:

A segment-focused approach , enabling retailers to see and learn more about solutions targeted at the needs and expectations of each segment.

, enabling retailers to see and learn more about solutions targeted at the needs and expectations of each segment. Deep knowledge in the deployment and support of customer experience technologies enabled by Toshiba’s retail integration services capability , a dedicated team whose experience is 100% focused on making stores run smoothly, wall-to-wall.

, a dedicated team whose experience is 100% focused on making stores run smoothly, wall-to-wall. Flexible self-service solutions in various scenarios featuring tools for managing loss prevention based on radio-frequency identification (RFID), computer vision (CV), and artificial intelligence (AI), integrated with ​state-of-the-art security technologies.

in various scenarios featuring tools for managing loss prevention based on radio-frequency identification (RFID), computer vision (CV), and artificial intelligence (AI), integrated with ​state-of-the-art security technologies. Toshiba’s Vision Kiosk Concept , a sleek table-top scan-free self-checkout based on computer vision technology.

, a sleek table-top scan-free self-checkout based on computer vision technology. Toshiba’s Mobile POS with integrated “Pin-on-Glass” provides alternative check-out options that integrate ​secure mobile payments​.

provides alternative check-out options that integrate ​secure mobile payments​. How Toshiba’s connected services can help retailers proactively monitor system availability, including critical operational metrics, improve store ​availability, and discover new ways to run stores more efficiently by leveraging data-driven insights​.

Toshiba thought leaders will take to the stage during these sessions in the EuroShop Conference Programme:

Retail Technologies Stage on Monday, February 27, 2023 | 14:40-15:00

“Value Added Friction: A new way to look at Loss Prevention at Self-Checkout.”

Speaker: James Frank, Innovations Consultant, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Connected Retail Stage on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 16:00-16:20

“How SoftPOS can enhance retailers’ customer journeys and experiences across all verticals.”

Speakers: This panel discussion will feature Dries de Beul, VP of Solutions for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Europe, along with Executives from Worldline and Mastercard

Interested in attending EuroShop to meet with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions?

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to learn more.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions



Elizabeth Romero



Director, Corporate Communications



[email protected]