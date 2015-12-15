Lithko Contracting Welcomes Roger Kramer

WEST CHESTER, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buildingaroundyou–Lithko Contracting (“Lithko”), a leading national concrete contractor, announced that they hired Roger Kramer to lead the Operational Accounting and Finance Teams.

Lithko is proud to share that Roger Kramer has joined the company with a focus on building cross-functional, scalable teams and supporting the crucial relationship between operations and finance. Roger is an accomplished professional with a unique, operationally focused skill set that exemplifies expertise in construction, finance, manufacturing, budgeting, and long-range planning. His guidance will create significant value in maximizing Lithko’s capabilities across departments to achieve business goals.

Roger has 25 years of broad financial, strategic leadership, and consulting experience for both private and public organizations. He served as Chief Financial Officer for Pioneer Cladding & Glazing Systems, LLC, and Richard Goettle, Inc. During his 15 years at Deloitte, Roger worked with Lithko and helped the company develop a strong foundation for future success. He’s the current President of the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA). Roger is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Cincinnati.

Lithko began in 1994 with two Ohio locations and currently operates in over 20 regions servicing 35 states throughout the country. The organization has shown exceptional consistent financial and logistical growth.

“Lithko is excited about the future, and we’re pleased to work with Roger on implementing our strategic growth plan.”

– Rob Strobel, CEO of Lithko Contracting

“Lithko is a remarkable company, and I’m proud to support its continued expansion and success.”

– Roger Kramer

Contacts

Lithko Contracting

Alana Goldberg



720.595.7773



[email protected]

www.lithko.com