Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2023, March 1-2 in Burlingame, CA.

The 15th annual conference will provide experts in the life science industry to connect and explore solutions to current operational and outsourcing challenges associated with clinical trials.

For this year’s program, delegates can choose to attend four different streams: “Outsourcing & Clinical Operations,” “Patient Engagement,” “Clinical Technology & Innovation,” and “Medical Devices.” These streams provide great opportunities to network and exchange knowledge with leading pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies.

Global Player in eClinical Solutions focused on S/M Life Science Needs

Established in 2001, Axiom developed and has long been established as one of the leading global players and delivery experts in eClinical technology. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite enables small to medium life science companies to dramatically change how you manage US and global clinical studies. It also provides for limitless real-time study reporting and awareness of what’s working and where critical matters require attention.

“Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite is the fundamental way in which we collect, manage and analyze real-time data. Axiom’s Fusion Global platform in combination with unmatched services ensures better, faster data-driven decisions that are backed up by data compliance, privacy and meet regulatory requirements,” says Maliha Haider, VP Data Management & Data Analytics.

The Outsourcing event will enable potential sponsors to also explore Axiom’s Fusion Data Analytics Platform.

“Fusion Data Analytics Platform is a leading platform for critical real-time visual Analysis of all of your clinical study data. With Fusion, you can quickly uncover hidden insights and trends in your data.

Fusion’s intuitive, user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore complex datasets from across all clinical studies, enabling you to make more informed decisions faster than ever. Fusion’s powerful data analytics tools allow you to quickly analyze your clinical study data in real-time, enabling you to take action quickly and confidently,” closed Maliha.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 27 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming study strategy needs and how Fusion eClinical Suite can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.arena-international.com/event/octwestcoast/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com .

