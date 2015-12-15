Crossys Coin (CRYS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crossys Coin (CRYS) on February 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRYS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Aiming to open up the next-generation blockchain market ecosystem, Crossys connects various blockchain protocols to facilitate scalability and provide various services to its users. Its native token Crossys Coin (CRYS) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 28, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Crossys

Crossys, which means a combination of cross and blockchain systems that connect protocols, is a blockchain platform that connects various blockchain protocols that are an obstacle in the currently growing blockchain market. By integrating blockchain protocols and facilitating scalability, it intends to lead the development of the blockchain market in the future.

Blockchain technology makes it impossible to forge and alter data, so users can process reliable and safe transactions and data even without authoritative intermediaries. In order to improve the connection problems that have been designed and developed in different ways between existing blockchain protocols, Crossys builds a self-developed Combine Chain and use CRYS, a key token, to make it a platform.

Combine Chain utilizes a separate blockchain connected to the main blockchain to increase scalability between different chains, and provides the same functions as Smart Contract to enable data transfer by enabling addition to the main blockchain. Through Combine Chain, Crossys combines the advantages of the protocol, such as the increased privacy of the protocol and the scalability of other protocols, to accelerate the development of next-generation platforms. Crossys platform users can utilize CRYS token to provide various integrated blockchain services, users can utilize it, and aim to provide a next-generation blockchain protocol through better environment and policies.

Crossys intends to lead the future development of the blockchain market by integrating fragmented blockchain protocols through its own developed Combine Chain and facilitating scalability. It plans to expand its business areas such as partnerships and collaborations with various related companies and platforms in the future.

About CRYS Token

Crossys Coin (CRYS) is an internally developed key currency that can be used in various ways within the Crossys platform. In order to use the services provided by the Crossys platform, users can purchase CRYS directly from the Crossys platform itself or through exchanges where Crossys is listed. Developers participating in the Crossys ecosystem can be rewarded according to the contribution to the ecosystem. And ecosystem participants holding CRYS can utilize listed exchanges for additional investment operation management and expect additional revenue generation.

Based on ERC-20, CRYS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 35% is allocated for the ecosystem, 20% will be used for development, 20% goes into the foundation, 3% is provided for airdrop, 2% is allocated for legal advice, 15% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 5% is reserved.

CRYS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 28, 2023, investors who are interested in the Crossys can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

