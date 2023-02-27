LBank Weekly Listing Report, 27th February 2023
Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 27th February.
Project: OTWO
Listing date: 27th February
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BSC
Official Website: http://otwochain.com/
About:
OTWO, a platform that helps to grow Entertainment, and Crypto Assets.
Project: MZR
Listing date: 28th February
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.mazuri.io/
About:
The Mazuri platform wants to allow each player to become a famous Fighter, a wealthy CYBER-athlete, a known celebrity, both within Mazuri City and the Real World.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 20th February 2022 to 26th February 2023
Name: SUDO
Weekly gain: 46%
Official Website: https://sudoswap.xyz/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sudo/usdt
Name: CRETA
Weekly gain: 2%
Official Website: https://www.creta.world/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/creta/usdt
Name: MARS
Weekly gain: 34%
Official Website: https://www.marscoin.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mars/usdt
Name: CFX
Weekly gain: 130%
Official Website: https://confluxnetwork.org
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cfx/usdt
Name: A1A
Official Website: http://aonea.co.kr/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/a1a/usdt
Name: WBX
Official Website: https://www.wibx.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wbx/usdt
Name: CXS
Official Website: https://nextepcrypto.fr
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cxs/usdt
Name: GHUB
Official Website: https://www.gemhub.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ghub/usdt
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 27th February 2023
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
