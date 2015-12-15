BeWhere Launches BeMini Asset Tracker on the Geotab Marketplace

BeWhere’s BeMini is now available as a fully integrated add-on solution to Geotab’s thousands of fleets customers worldwide

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) (“BeWhere” or the “Company”), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce the launch of its BeMini on Geotab’s Marketplace, a go-to source for top organizations seeking to optimize their fleets.

BeMini uses IoT networks (LTE-M) to track an asset’s location, indoors and outdoors and features onboard sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, air pressure, light exposure and motion. The BeMini, which measures 2.24 x 1.4 x 0.79 inches, is unique due to its size and high-tech features offered on the Geotab Marketplace for asset and inventory management solutions.

BeMini uses GPS outdoors and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (2.4Ghz/ BLE 5.2) indoors, allowing for multiple configurations for asset and inventory tracking purposes. The BeMini offers an optional power harness to enable no-charge capabilities, engine run time monitoring and provide GPS-based odometers. Customers equipped with the BeMini incur low device and deployment costs, full network coverage, configurable alerting and triggering updates, all while providing users a solution to better keep track of assets in transit or storage.

“Despite its size, our BeMini is a very versatile and rugged tracker,” said Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth, BeWhere. “Since its launch last year, the application of the device continues to evolve from tracking packages with sensitive contents to tracking small and medium sized tools and equipment. We are excited to have the BeMini launched on the Geotab Marketplace, enabling us to tap into Geotab’s network of customers and offer a new asset and inventory management solution.”

Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace, helping provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. With the addition of BeMini on the Geotab Marketplace, the over 42,000 customers worldwide will have access to a solution that integrates seamlessly into customers’ MyGeotab platform and provides real-time asset tracking, accurate billing and reporting and historical location data for misplaced goods.

“Geotab is delighted to offer an asset tracking hardware suitable for small and medium sized goods,” said Scott Sutarik, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, Geotab. “With the integration of BeMini on the Geotab Marketplace, our customers can increase efficiencies and reduce costs by tracking assets and identifying supply chain bottlenecks in real-time, resulting in improved operations and better resource management.”

To learn more about BeMini on the Geotab Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/bemini-asset-tracker/

GEOTAB and MYGEOTAB are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things (“M-IoT”) solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking, consisting of remote location tracking various non-powered fixed and movable assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors, to remotely track information on assets for water pressure, water detection and soil moisture. BeWhere’s devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offer solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere’ solutions are cutting edge, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.2 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.

We caution you that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the “Company“) does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company’s historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company’s Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, together with its corresponding Management’s discussion and analysis can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.bewhere.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

