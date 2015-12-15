Hypercharge Selected to Bring EV Charging to All Provincial Credit Union Branches in Prince Edward Island

Vancouver, British Columbia and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Provincial Credit Union to supply a total of 11 dual-port Level 2 EV charging stations to its branches, with installations due to commence within Q1 2023.

Provincial Credit Union is the largest credit union in Atlantic Canada with $1.2 billion in assets and serving over 35,000 members across 10 branch locations across Prince Edward Island. With today’s announcement, each Provincial Credit Union branch will soon have a Hypercharge dual-port charging station.

“We are thrilled to bring more electric vehicle charging to communities across Prince Edward Island, making the transition to electrified transportation easier for all,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “Provincial Credit Union is a well-established and trusted brand in the region and is an organization listening to what its members care about and taking steps to look after and contribute to the vitality of its community. We look forward to working further with Provincial Credit Union to make PEI a leader in sustainable transportation.”

“Helping to build sustainable communities is a key priority for Provincial Credit Union,” said Bernard Gillis, CEO of Provincial Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Hypercharge, we will be able to bring charging stations to communities across the province, many of which do not currently have access to this type of technology.”

The deal was completed in collaboration with Hypercharge Preferred Partner, Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (CEVCS), who will manage installation of the chargers. CEVCS acts as a value-added reseller for the Company, interfacing with both the residential and commercial markets for those seeking to make an investment in EV charging infrastructure.

Hypercharge EV chargers will be available to all drivers across the province and will be free for all Provincial Credit Union members, and $2/hour for non-members. To enroll for free charging, members need to contact a Provincial Credit Union branch to indicate the email used to create their Hypercharge account.

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Hypercharge’s installation of Level 2 chargers at Provincial Credit Union locations, and the timing thereof; and the payment terms for the EV chargers installed at Provincial Credit Union locations. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153284