Brokeret Launches Innovative CRM Technology for Forex Brokers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – Brokeret, a primary provider of technology solutions for Forex brokers, has announced the launch of their latest CRM system specifically designed for the Forex industry. The system, known as the Brokeret CRM, is packed with features that can help Forex brokers streamline their business and provide an exceptional experience for their clients.

The Brokeret CRM system includes a strong administrative system that is designed to make it easy for brokers to manage their clients. This system is flexible and can be customized to suit the specific needs of the broker. For example, the CRM system includes a flexible IB program that allows brokers to create customized partner programs for their clients. Additionally, the CRM system includes an affiliate or CPA module that allows brokers to manage their affiliate partners in a streamlined and efficient manner.

Another new development of the Brokeret CRM system is its support for multiple payment methods. The system facilitates the users with the support for online payment gateways, crypto methods, and local bank transfers. This makes it easy for brokers to accept payments from their clients in a variety of different forms. Moreover, the CRM system also includes a cash voucher system that is specifically designed for Asian markets. This system enables its users to withdraw funds automatically or use internal and external transfer methods.

With the new developments, Brokeret CRM system is also designed to help brokers manage their onboarding journey in an easy and efficient way. The system incorporates features that let brokers manage their leads and clients from one centralized location. The CRM system uses the tools for sending newsletters and promoting trading activities with just a single click.

Furthermore, the progress of Brokeret CRM system has led the company to integration with Pabbly Connect and Zapier. These two software solutions are widely used for automation, and by integrating with them, the CRM system makes it easy for brokers to automate various aspects of their business. This can help save time and effort for brokers, and free them up to focus on other important aspects of their business.

In addition to its automation features, the Brokeret CRM system is also designed to easily integrate with other trading gateways. The system is compatible with Metatrader 5 (MT5), Metatrader 4 (MT4), cTrader, Match-Trader, and many other trading gateways. This makes it easy for brokers to integrate the CRM system with the trading platforms that they already use. The CRM system includes B2Binpay for crypto deposits and withdrawals automation, so brokers no longer must worry about withdrawal issues.

Consequently, the Brokeret CRM system incorporates several modules for investment management. The system includes modules for copy trading, PAMM, MAMM, and social trading, which can be easily managed by users on their mobile phones. These features make it easy for brokers to manage their clients’ investment portfolios, while also providing trading insights and analytics.

