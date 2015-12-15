Brushless.com Announces New Customizable BLDC Motor with More Flexible Brushless Motor Controller

Guangxi, China–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – Brushless.com, a one-stop online store specializing in the sales and technical service of brushless DC motors (BLDC), has recently added new products to its already extensive range of high-quality motors and controllers.

Brushless Motor & BLDC Motor Controllers

The company is now providing a wider selection of brushless DC motors in different frame sizes and voltage options, including 12V, 24V, 48V, 72V, and 96V. These motors are ideal for use in a range of applications, including electric vehicles, automation, agriculture, power tools, medical equipment, and more. Brushless motors facilitate with improved efficiency and reliability compared to traditional brushed motors, making them the perfect choice for those looking for high-performance and low-maintenance solutions.

The new range of brushless motor controllers has also been expanded to include a variety of models that are compatible with different motor types and sizes. The controllers offer accurate speed and torque control, as well as protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, and under voltage. These controllers are designed to work seamlessly with Brushless.com’s range of motors, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

Furthermore, Brushless DC motors differ from traditional motors as they lack brushes and commutators. Instead, they require an electronic commutator, which is controlled by a driver to maintain the direction of rotation. The brushless motor controller also controls the start and stop of the motor, forward and reverse rotation, speed, as well as overvoltage, overcurrent, and under voltage protection. Without a brushless DC motor controller, direct power to the motor would not work.

In addition to its standard range of products, Brushless.com also offers custom solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers. The company’s experienced engineering team works closely with clients to understand their requirements and provide the most suitable motor and controller combination.

The company is excited to announce the expansion of its product range, which will enable the team to better serve its customers and provide more options for their specific applications. Moreover, the focus of the company has always been on delivering high-quality, reliable products at competitive prices, and its latest additions are no exception.

Brushless.com is a customer-focused company that offers a wide selection of high-quality brushless DC motors with different frame sizes and structures for industrial automation, electric vehicles, laboratory equipment, and medical devices. They offer fast shipping and excellent customer service with easy return service. Brushless.com works with well-known factories in China to provide motors at a competitive price, and they also offer special customization with professional technical support from their experienced engineering team.

About the Company – Brushless

Brushless.com, is a one-stop online store specializing in the sales and technical service of brushless DC motors, matching controllers, and gearboxes. The company offers a complete range of cost-effective solutions for a variety of applications, including electric vehicles, automation, agriculture, power tools, medical equipment, and more.

