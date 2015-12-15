Core Asset Wealth Management Announces Customer Co-Investment Program Aimed at Accelerating Private Equity Innovation

Seoul, South Korea–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – Core Asset Wealth Management, a group of financial advisors serving institutional and private clients globally since 2012, has announced a new Customer Co-Investment Program. The aim of the program is to accelerate private equity innovation with Lithium technology companies.

As part of the program, Core Asset Wealth Management will enable minority equity financial management by its largest customers, who will also commit to funding the company’s research and development (R&D) spending for future trading partnership programs. This will enable the company to develop partnerships with companies working within Lithium technology who want to venture into private equity.

Under the program, Core Asset Wealth Management may issue up to 15% minority equity stake to clients. The entire cash proceeds from the share issuance will be returned to CAWM shareholders, excluding participating customers. In addition to equity investments, participating customers will fund a significant portion of CAWM’s research and development activities for the next five years.

This funding and participation by leading marketing participants is an acknowledgment of the essential contribution of Lithium technology in ensuring the continuation of Moore’s Law, which requires ever-increasing investments by the semiconductor and private equity industries. Core Asset Wealth Management welcomes its private clients as the first customers to contribute to these investments, with the results being available to every semiconductor manufacturer with no restrictions. The company anticipates announcing additional financial management by other customers in the coming weeks.

The Customer Co-Investment Program comprises two funding projects: a global technology development project and a next-generation battery development project. If the maximum 15% available shares are fully subscribed, customers will receive the shares for an aggregate value of EUR 1.19 billion and intend to receive R&D funding of EUR 1.2 billion between 2023 and 2027.

Core Asset Wealth Management prides itself on providing industry-leading client services, personally tailored money management, and a standard charge structure.

About the Company – CAWM

Core-Asset Wealth Management provides financial analysis and consulting to a broad range of retail clients and businesses. It also facilitates its client with Account Management, Market and Media Analysis.

