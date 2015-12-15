Kansas City Whistleblower Attorney, Brady & Associates Launches National False Claims Act Litigation

Brady & Associates, A Kansas City whistleblower law firm, has announced their intent to help clients nationally, on a recent episode of The Attorney Post. Owner Michael Brady Discusses Whistleblower Trends and Qui Tam cases, which exceeded $2.2B in FY 2022, a near record high.

Leawood, Kansas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – Brady & Associates managing partner, Michael Brady, recently appeared on The Attorney Post podcast on which he discussed recent trends and changes in Whistleblower laws, and also that he intended his firm to branch out to work with whistleblowers at a national level.

On the podcast, Brady discussed his firm’s approach to whistleblower cases, including how to protect said whistleblowers from retribution, while ensuring that justice is served. The USDOJ reported last week that false claims settlements and judgments exceeded $2 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022. These judgments were spread across 351 settlements, the 2nd highest ever recorded.





Kansas City Whistleblower Attorney Launches National False Claims Act Litigation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/154729_272b0dfed49f2897_001full.jpg

The act of blowing the whistle on corruption, abuse of power, or illegal activity within an organization can be a challenging and risky process. Whistleblowers can face retaliation, including termination, demotion, harassment, and even legal action. However, they also stand to benefit when catching fraud and corruption at the government level – the whistleblower typically receives a portion of the recovery ranging between 15% and 30%. To protect themselves and their careers, it is imperative for whistleblowers to seek the advice and representation of a knowledgeable attorney specializing in whistleblower law.

Brady & Associates, a Kansas City-based law firm specializing in whistleblower protection and federal false claims litigation, recently gained recognition for its work in advocating for those who choose to come forward with information about fraud and abuse within their organizations. They work with whistleblowers on a contingency fee basis to make sure that they have access to the appropriate legal venues. Brady recently appeared on The Attorney Post video podcast to discuss this and various issues related to whistleblower law.

Brady’s firm has represented whistleblowers in their pursuit of justice and protection from retaliation for decades. Brady & Associates has a successful track record as a whistleblower lawyer of helping clients navigate the complex and often intimidating process of reporting and litigating false claims. During the podcast, Brady shared his insights on the importance of using an attorney in such cases and the critical role they play in protecting the rights and interests of the whistleblower. He emphasized the need for those who witness fraud and abuse to understand their rights and the support available to them, and encouraged them to come forward and make a difference.

Many challenges can come with speaking out against fraudulent or unethical behavior, and a competent whistleblower attorney can help their clients navigate the legal process and achieve a successful outcome. Brady’s experience in handling False Claims Act cases, wage theft claims, and other forms of unfair pay and discrimination cases has made his firm a trusted resource for those seeking to bring attention to these important issues. Brady & Associates frequently handle qui tam cases, which involve a provision in the False Claims Act that allows private citizens, known as whistleblowers, to file lawsuits on behalf of the government against individuals or companies that have defrauded government programs.

The False Claims Act, enacted by the federal government in 1863, provides a powerful tool for individuals to expose and recover funds lost to fraudulent activity. Under this act, whistleblowers who provide information leading to a successful recovery are entitled to a portion of the funds recovered, providing a strong incentive for individuals to come forward with information. Brady & Associates has extensive experience litigating under the False Claims Act, and has been instrumental in securing significant recoveries for the government and whistleblowers alike.

Whistleblowers often face retaliation from their employers, who may seek to silence them or undermine their credibility. Brady & Associates is dedicated to protecting the rights of whistleblowers and ensuring they receive the support they need to stand up against retaliation. The firm has a deep understanding of whistleblower protection laws, and works tirelessly to help their clients secure the protections they deserve.

If an individual suspects fraud or abuse in their workplace, they should take the following steps, according to J. Michael West, a spokesperson for the firm:

“First, gather evidence of the fraud or abuse, including emails, memos, and other written materials. Second, report the fraud internally: The individual should report the issue to a supervisor or human resources representative. Then, they should seek legal counsel: The individual should consult with an experienced whistleblower attorney to understand their rights and the legal process involved in reporting fraud or abuse.

“If reporting internally does not result in a resolution,” the spokesperson continued, “the individual should file a complaint with the appropriate government agency, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), or the Department of Justice (DOJ). All the while, they should maintain confidentiality to avoid retaliation from their employer, and participate in the investigation and provide any relevant information.”

Whistleblower laws protect individuals from retaliation for reporting fraud or abuse. An experienced whistleblower attorney can assist in navigating the complex legal process and ensuring that the individual’s rights are protected.

Brady & Associates successful representation of a whistleblower in a medical device false claims case in 2017 resulted in a significant recovery for both the government and the whistleblower. The medical equipment supplier agreed to pay the United States $898,523.08 to resolve fraud claims brought forward by the whistleblower, who was represented by Brady & Associates. As a result of this successful case, the whistleblower claim received a significant portion of the recovery, totaling over $200,000.

The whistleblower attorneys at Brady & Associates are experienced lawyers that provide critical support to those who choose to come forward with information about fraud and abuse within their organizations and government agencies. The firm’s commitment to protecting the rights of whistleblowers, combined with its successful track record in False Claims Act litigation and wage theft cases, has earned it recognition as a leading voice in this important area of law.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael S. Brady

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Brady & Associates

Address: 2118 W 120th Street, Leawood, KS 66209, United States

Website: https://mbradylaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154729