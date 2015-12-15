Business Mission Edge Awarded US Army Human Resources Command (HRC) Information Technology Infrastructure Support 3 (ITIS3) Contract

Second Task Order Award Received by BME Under the ITES-3S Contract Vehicle

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BME–Business Mission Edge, LLC (BME) has been awarded the US Army Human Resources Command (HRC) Information Technology Infrastructure Support 3 (ITIS3) contract. The contract has a base year and three option-year periods of performance.





Under the contract, BME will be responsible to deliver operational sustainment of the data centers, data center hosting, networks, servers, storage, mainframe, private and public cloud hosting, applications, desktops, mobile computing, and other Information Technology (IT) capabilities and environments which directly enable the US Army HRC recruiting, accessioning, and human resources missions.

“Our teams of subject matter experts are working closely with the soldiers and civil servants of Army HRC to deliver the highest levels of service delivery in accordance with BME’s CMMI Level 5 certification and Department of Army standards,” says Eric Bentsen, Director of Operations, Business Mission Edge.

The HRC IT infrastructure includes computer hardware, software, network topologies, security, and end-user support. This infrastructure then manages military personnel functions such as recruitment, accessions, training, sustainment, separation, mobilization, deployment, and retirement.

“We remain fully devoted to serving our nation and the Army in this critical mission,” says Prathiba Ramadoss, CEO, Business Mission Edge. BME will deliver to the HRC ITIS3 Program at Ft. Knox, KY, Indianapolis, IN and at various remote sites.

BME is a Mentor Protégé Joint Venture between the mentor Business Integra Technology Services, LLC (Business Integra) and the protégé Open SAN Consulting, LLC (dba OSC Edge). This is the second Task Order award received by BME under the ITES-3S contract vehicle.

About Business Mission Edge (BME)

Business Mission Edge, LLC (BME), headquartered in Bethesda, MD, is a woman owned small business (WOSB) joint venture of Business Integra, Inc. (BI) and OSC Edge (OSC). BME is Capability Maturity Model Integrated® (CMMI) Level 5 accredited, bringing a successful track record of true innovation, mission-relevant IT, knowledge and data management tasks, data-center operations, cloud migration and cybersecurity services to federal intelligence community agencies in the civilian and defense sectors. BME’s Digital innovation in delivering practical and impactful solutions by leveraging program management and technical capabilities drives efficiency while minimizing costs. For more information visit www.businessmissionedge.com.

