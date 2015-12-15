BeiTeck Promotes Transparency in Lebanon’s Real Estate Market Through its Price Variation Graph

BeiTeck launched its rental and sale price variation per meter square in all areas across Lebanon, promoting further transparency to its users

Beirut, Lebanon–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – BeiTeck introduces innovative data analytics that are available to all users, giving people the ability to monitor the variation of median rental and sale prices per meter square in major regions of Lebanon. The firm thrives on storing property listings information from real estate agents or homeowners. The company creatively breaks down the data in a user-friendly website and app in different sections of each property listing page. BeiTeck launched its rental marketplace in July 2021 and later expanded its offerings to include sale listings.

Over the past year, BeiTeck has introduced a variety of new services, such as Google Map integration, an internal messaging system, and tour request options. The firm’s pricing variation chart gives users leverage for negotiation with the homeowners or agents and provides them with a benchmark to compare current listings’ prices against. The chart can even be utilized as a data tool by brokers to guide customers on pricing the properties.

The company has grown within two years from its launch date, due to its innovative features of helping users to find real estate in Lebanon, inclusive of apartments for rent in Beirut, by showcasing payment methods, frequency of monthly payments, and down payment.

BeiTeck’s sale marketplace is one of the best in the country after storing more than 4K listings within six months from its launch in May 2023. Its user interface and experience have helped increase the number of leads that brokers and homeowners use to help users find apartments for sale in Beirut or properties for sale in Lebanon.

The firm is close to reaching its goal of pioneering the real estate data analytics sector in Lebanon. The Chief Operating Officer, Anna-Maria Aoun, recently stated that “our pricing chart, validates the company’s value proposition in offering the best data-driven experience to search for properties by comprehensively informing our users of unique characteristics that could impact their decision in contacting or signing a deal with the listings’ owners.”

Beiteck is a real estate-centric marketplace that aims to dominate the data analytics sector in Lebanon and potentially in the Middle East. The firm helps renters and buyers by offering a user-friendly platform to find properties in Lebanon. The firm’s specialization and concentration in one sector gives users ease of mind and aims to increase level of trust.

