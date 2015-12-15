ZEX PR WIRE Join Forces with Blockchain Life to be the Official PR Partner for the 10th Edition of Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – ZEX PR WIRE ™ is delighted to announce that they are now the official PR Partner at The 10th Edition of Blockchain Life 2023 organized by Listing Help and Jets Capital. The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai.

The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

What to expect?

● Whales of the crypto industry at one place

● Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics

● Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies

● Breakthrough smart networking app

● The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip

Top speakers:

● Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze

● Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital

● Ben Zhou – Co-founder and CEO of Bybit

● Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center

● Carl Runefelt – Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com

● Chris MMCrypto – Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto

● Gabriel Abed – Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

● Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy – Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor

● Manan Shah – Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb

● Gracy Chen – Managing Director of Bitget

To help visitors find who they need among 4000 participants, Blockchain Life updated its own smart app – Networking 2.0.

The culmination of the forum is the Legendary AfterParty, which takes place on the luxury yacht LOTUS – VIP attendees and speakers will spend 4 hours networking.

For more information, visit this website: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row

About Blockchain Life

Blockchain Life 2023 is the 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining taking place on February 27-28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies, funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. The Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

About ZEX PR WIRE ™

ZEX PR WIRE ™is an end-to-end solution to produce, optimize and target content — and then distribute and measure results. Combining the world’s most extensive multi-channel content distribution and optimization network and comprehensive workflow tools and platform, ZEX PR serves thousands of clients from offices in America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

ZEX PR WIRE ™has catered to over 2700+ clients, syndicating over 6000+ press releases to over 500+ premium global and local news outlets (Digitally). ZEX PR WIRE ™ not only caters to the traditional market but also works closely work (directly or indirectly) with various top blockchain news/media houses such as Cointelegraph, Bitcoin.com, NewsBTC, Coinspeaker, Etrendy Stock, Newsaffinity, City Telegraph, TheTechly, NewsAlarms, Techbullion, U.Today…etc

