Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandGuardian—Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Calabrio’s receiving a G2’s Best Software Award recognition is thanks to the company being a trusted ally to leading brands. Calabrio helps empower their contact centers as brand guardians with a true-cloud, fully integrated suite that enriches and understands human interactions.

“We love our customers—their success is our success. So, it’s an honor to receive this award, and we’re so proud that customers have taken the time to write hundreds of raving, honest reviews about Calabrio ONE,” said Kevin Jones, CEO and President of Calabrio. “We take these reviews and feedback seriously and innovate every day to incorporate customer suggestions into our product. We look forward to continuing our proven track record of enabling companies to be the best they can be.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

