Nosto launches site search within its Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), helping retailers empower online product discovery and personalization

The latest product to Nosto’s CXP is available globally now and follows the acquisitions of ecommerce site search solution, SearchNode, and product discovery platform, Findologic, in 2022

New York, February 8, 2023 – Nosto, the leading Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), has announced the launch of its newest technology and latest product in its experience platform for online brands: ecommerce site search.

Following the recent acquisitions of search technologies Findologic and SearchNode in 2022, Nosto’s new search product leverages more than a decade of technical ecommerce search experience, ensuring that Nosto’s CXP offers the most relevant search results on the market. Additionally, it combines this with Nosto’s core capabilities, allowing for highly personalized search results.

“We’re on a mission to make every impression relevant–and our CXP helps online brands do just that: optimizing every single moment for each individual shopper, leading to happy customers and better results,” says Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto.

“Every retailer knows just how critical search is to the online shopping journey. Poorly functioning search simply drives your shoppers away. But search relevancy is hard to nail, and it’s even harder to do that while optimizing everything for your business objectives and retaining a consistent experience across the entire store–not just the search page.”

Search is one of the strongest signals of buying intent, but, until now, valuable search data has been left siloed within stand-alone point solutions. Launching search as part of their unified CXP means retailers can leverage the full power of search data across their entire store. This opens up massive opportunities for retailers to create personalized, authentic, and relevant customer experiences at every touchpoint, influencing product recommendations, content personalization, merchandising, and more, to deliver seamlessly connected shopping experiences from the moment a user lands on their site.

“Today, online merchants expect next-level search solutions. They expect these solutions to be automated and self-learning, reducing the time to value and the need for constant manual adjustments. Think of the AI as a full-time team creating synonyms, merchandising rules, and tweaking search relevance to improve conversions,” says Antanas Bakšys, Head of Search Product, Nosto.

“Our fully customizable search gives performance and power out of the box–it’s a search product that is smart enough to work on its own, learning from shopper behavior, but it also gives the merchant the ability to fully control their merchandising. Power is all about two things: automation and control. With our search solution, you can dial up as much or as little of either one and find the right balance for you.”

Critical to delivering a superior search experience is relevance, but huge amounts of data and complex shopper queries for retailers to manage makes it a key challenge. To alleviate this, and achieve relevancy from the get-go, Nosto’s search is built on artificial intelligence that utilizes natural language processing (NLP) and self-learning algorithms. This unlocks an online store’s performance by understanding true shopper intent for hyper-relevant online experiences–and it supports this in 30+ different languages.

A rich feature set out of the box also includes: error tolerance, autocomplete, dynamic facets and filters, relevant matching, automated synonym detection, enriched data management, powerful ‘searchandising’ through individual query and global merchandising rules, A/B testing to optimize strategies, and advanced reporting.

Nosto’s Search also promises a fast go-live, ease of use through intuitive dashboards and prebuilt templates empowering independence, a fully customizable front end, and a single place to enrich other areas of the commerce experience with search data (such as trending queries) giving you powerful insights to further boost revenue per visitor.

“Nosto’s Search is intuitive, easy to use, flexible, and effective. It allows for segmentation based on customer behavior and affinities to help us achieve a personalized and tailored search experience on our site. And, as a manager, the user-friendliness of the tool has saved me time and helped me optimize what I can. There are perks to having everything in one place,” says Lexis Kambour, Ecommerce Manager at Perry Ellis.

Nosto’s Search is now available for all online retailers, agnostic of their ecommerce platform. Global brands such as Muji, Paul Smith, Pangaia, Dermalogica, FIGS, SikSilk and Todd Synder trust Nosto to deliver relevant and authentic commerce experiences.

For more information, visit: www.nosto.com/search

About Nosto

Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, and Helsinki.

