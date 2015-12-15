Calvaria: Duels of Eternity (RIA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Calvaria: Duels of Eternity (RIA) on February 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RIA/USDT trading pair is now officially available.

Based on the blockchain technology that gives players true digital ownership, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity (RIA) is a P2E battle card game set beyond the veil of death, in which players duel, earn and upgrade their cards to become the ultimate force on the battlefield. Its native token RIA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on February 8, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Calvaria: Duels of Eternity

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a card game in which players compete in games using cards that represent different characters, each having their own unique sets of abilities. The player’s goal is to defeat opponents using complex strategies and tactics in order to get rewards and various upgrades.

The game is designed in such a way that each player can truly own the in-game resources. They can earn these either through playing or participating in all in-game activities. All of this is made possible by blockchain technology, which gives players true digital ownership.

The game will feature many different game modes to accommodate players with different goals and preferences. Players will be able to compete with each other, accrue assets. complete the single player campaign, win unique cards and upgrades and participate in seasonal tournaments.

The main currency of the game is the RIA token, which is the main component of the game’s entire economy. The game will also introduce an additional way of interacting with the game mechanics and the economy in the form of NFT collections, whose tokens will give their owners a strategic advantage in competitions. Along with game resources, collectible NFT tokens will be fully owned by their possessors, which opens up additional opportunities on third-party NFT platforms, such as OpenSea, Rarible, etc.

The mission of Calvaria is to create the first effective ambassador between the “real world” and crypto, achieved by creating a fun and accessible game, which will be available on both mobile app stores and PC’s. Utilizing in-game incentives and indirect encouragement users will be educated and guided safely as they take their first steps into the world of crypto.

About RIA Token

RIA token is the main currency of Calvaria: Duels of Eternity project’s ecosystem, serving to maintain the economic stability of the system. The main purposes of the RIA are to implement the in-game “Play and Earn” mechanics, as well as to provide users with a currency for making purchases in the in-game store. RIA tokens are also intended for staking and participation rights in voting on project management issues. These votes will be based on a decentralized autonomous organization. In addition, the token will provide the main reward for completing various seasonal tournaments, which will encourage players to take an active part in such events.

Based on ERC-20, RIA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is allocated to the staking pool, 20% is allocated to the prize pool, 15% is provided for presale, 15% is reserved and part of these tokens will be burned, 8% will be used for operations, 6% is provided for initial NFT offering, 5% is allocated to the team, 4% is provided for liquidity, and the remaining 2% is allocated to advisors.

The RIA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on February 8, 2023, investors who are interested in the Calvaria: Duels of Eternity investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

