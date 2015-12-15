TRON DAO Establishes Artificial Intelligence Development Fund

Geneva, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – TRON DAO is encouraging the blending of artificial intelligence technology with blockchain technology, announcing last week the establishment of a $100M USD Artificial Intelligence Development Fund.

Four areas of focus have been initially identified: A.I. Service Payment Platform, A.I. Infused Oracles, A.I. Informed Investment Management Services, and A.I. Generated Content. However, innovators and developers whose imaginations arrive at further use cases should absolutely consider applying for funding and pitching their unique ideas, as well.

A.I. Service Payment Platform

TRON’s industry-leading decentralized financial infrastructure is ripe for A.I. infusion, as it will enable self-learning, on-the-go, adaptable capabilities in all aspects of decentralized commerce, including:

Smart contract creation and deployment

Payment layer protocols

A.I. payment gateways

Currency settlement

A.I. utility will provide the opportunity for automated revenue generation and expedited digital commerce strengthened by A.I. analysis and adaptability for the developers who integrate A.I. tools into their decentralized applications.

A.I. Oracle

TRON’s expeditious, efficient, and inexpensive blockchain network, along with its data-focused Layer2 blockchain, the BitTorrent Chain, are perfectly oriented for A.I. integration, as its fully decentralized file storage system (BTFS) is leveraged to achieve management of data in decentralized, adaptable, intelligent ways. Decentralized data management is a differentiating factor from almost all other blockchains using centralized data storage and oracle services. A.I. will strengthen the performance of all things data related, including underlying calling SDKs and API communication. Developers will be able to build in automated adjustments for optimized user experiences and dApp data transactions, because of the insightful, real-time analysis A.I. tools will provide.

A.I. enhanced oracles will make the creation of a new, decentralized, intelligent financial ecosystem possible.

A.I. Informed Investment Management Services

Using A.I. technology, investment management services in the TRON ecosystem will be able to:

Create more complex and intelligent trading algorithms

Analyze market trends in real-time

Discover even more advanced and dynamic strategies

Make more insightful investment decisions

In addition, DeFi lending platforms will be able to more accurately predict the direction of various assets as well as the balance between user assets and liabilities, thereby reducing the risk of default and improving the utilization rate of funds. As A.I. processes what it’s learning from day to day and month to month, it will be able to strengthen assessment capabilities and thus identify potential loopholes in certain smart contracts or other security risks based on blockchain financial transactions. A.I. will also enhance on-chain investing as it informs analysis, learns market trends, then writes smarter smart contracts that automate trading, in theory leading to better returns.

The blending of blockchain technology with artificial intelligence services will supercharge the way developers build a decentralized financial future and will increase the stabilization of how users experience Web3 commerce and community.

A.I. Generated Content

Integrating A.I. tools into content generation will increase efficiency and allow for on-the-go user research to inform creators and developers of market wants and needs. A.I. will enhance NFT utilization by constantly learning advanced ways to create as well as utilize NFTs, leading to unprecedented industry disruptions. A.I. infusion for users in NFT creation, storage, verification, transacting, and transferring along with NFT evaluation and analysis will empower the NFT use cases of the future.

Casting Vision

H.E. Justin Sun, founder of TRON and Ambassador of Grenada to the World Trade Organization, tweeted on Monday, February 6, 2023, a thread that spelled out how A.I. integration will strengthen the entire TRON Ecosystem.

The hope of the initiative is that developers are inspired to use A.I. in current as well as future applications built on the TRON blockchain, both in the back end and front end of development, AND that they apply for grants from the TRON Artificial Intelligence Development Fund to help them do so.

