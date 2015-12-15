Canada’s Premium Hot Sauce Brand, Top Shelf, Activates the Sharechest Connector to Attract Investors for International Growth

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – Sharechest is pleased to announce the recent activation of the Sharechest Connector on Top Shelf Canada’s website. Top Shelf Canada is seeking investors to expedite corporate growth. The Sharechest Connector captures potential investor interest to facilitate impactful company and investor relationships.

TOP SHELF CANADA is Canada’s premium hot sauce brand. Top Shelf Canada is a believer in community over competition. That a fellowship of strong Canadian products shared with each other and with the rest of the world is what will carry the country’s fortunes for future generations. The time is right for this. The idea that “We CAN do us” and create quality consumer products that disrupt the condiment market and gives consumers viable alternatives to the market’s reliance on imported products, is more relevant than it ever has been.

TOP SHELF CANADA has three premium signature hot sauces; Front Street Heat, Front Street Fire, and Front Street Inferno. These utility condiments add pleasant heat and beautifully balanced complexity to endless pairings. Roasted red peppers are artfully combined with a hot pepper blend, garlic, lime juice, Canadian maple syrup and a combination of herbs and spices to provide a great flavour-forward experience. Top Shelf Canada’s hot sauces are full of smoky complexity and a respectful kick of heat. The textures are left thick with ingredient particles on display throughout, showcasing their premium builds.

To learn more about Top Shelf Canada please visit their website https://www.topshelfcanada.ca/. For more information about the company please send an email to Joshua Lines at [email protected] or call 226-886-0214.

About Sharechest Inc.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates onto the company’s existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company’s brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company’s website.

For further information about Sharechest Inc. and becoming one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io.

