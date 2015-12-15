RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

OXFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC, RBCP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Key Highlights

Third quarter net sales of $351.6 million increased 31.7% over last year; organic net sales up 12.7%.

Industrial segment third quarter organic net sales up 11.8% year over year and Aerospace/Defense segment third quarter net sales up 13.2%.

Third quarter net income as a percentage of net sales of 10.3% vs 0.2% last year; adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales of 29.4% vs 26.7% last year.

Term loan principal reduction of $60.0 million in the third quarter; $350.0 million from November 2021 to January 2023.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Change GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) Net sales $ 351.6 $ 267.0 31.7 % Gross margin $ 146.0 $ 146.0 $ 93.3 $ 100.3 56.5 % 45.6 % Gross margin % 41.5 % 41.5 % 35.0 % 37.6 % Operating income $ 70.4 $ 71.6 $ 15.9 $ 46.3 343.7 % 54.7 % Operating income % 20.0 % 20.4 % 5.9 % 17.3 % Net income $ 36.3 $ 53.3 $ 0.5 $ 40.6 6,541.8 % 31.6 % Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 30.6 $ 47.7 $ (5.2 ) $ 34.8 687.5 % 37.0 % Diluted EPS $ 1.05 $ 1.64 $ (0.18 ) $ 1.20 683.3 % 36.7 % (1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

Nine Month Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Change GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) Net sales $ 1,074.9 $ 584.1 84.0 % Gross margin $ 438.3 $ 438.3 $ 219.6 $ 227.5 99.6 % 92.7 % Gross margin % 40.8 % 40.8 % 37.6 % 38.9 % Operating income $ 206.9 $ 215.9 $ 61.8 $ 96.2 235.0 % 124.5 % Operating income % 19.2 % 20.1 % 10.6 % 16.5 % Net income $ 117.5 $ 172.8 $ 23.2 $ 102.0 405.8 % 69.4 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 100.3 $ 155.6 $ 17.0 $ 95.8 491.1 % 62.5 % Diluted EPS $ 3.45 $ 5.36 $ 0.63 $ 3.58 447.6 % 49.7 % (1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

“We are pleased with our top- and bottom-line results during the third quarter and our overall performance throughout the fiscal year,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Net sales were in line with our expectations, and we continued to experience strong year-over-year revenue growth in both our Industrial and Aerospace/Defense sectors. For the remainder of the fiscal year, we remain confident in our ability to continue to navigate dynamic economic challenges and deliver sustainable growth.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $351.6 million, an increase of 31.7% from $267.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding Dodge, organic net sales increased 12.7% year over year. Net sales for our Industrial segment increased 41.6%, while net sales for our Aerospace/Defense segment increased 13.2%. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $146.0 million compared to $93.3 million for the same period last year.

SG&A for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $56.8 million, an increase of $15.1 million from $41.7 million for the same period last year. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 16.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 15.6% for the same period last year.

Other operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $18.9 million compared to $35.8 million for the same period last year. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, other operating expenses included $17.4 million of amortization of intangible assets, $1.2 million of Dodge TSA costs and other costs associated with the Dodge acquisition, and $0.3 million of other items. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, other operating expenses included $23.5 million of costs associated with the Dodge acquisition, $12.1 million of amortization of intangible assets, and $0.2 million of other items.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $70.4 million compared to $15.9 million for the same period last year. Excluding approximately $1.2 million of acquisition-related costs, adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $71.6 million; excluding $30.4 million of acquisition costs, adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $46.3 million. Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales was 20.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 17.3% for the same period last year.

Interest expense, net, was $20.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $11.9 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $11.7 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period last year. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 24.4% compared to 79.2% for the same period last year. The fiscal 2023 third quarter income tax expense included $0.3 million of tax benefits from stock-based compensation offset by $0.2 million of other items. Income tax expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 included $0.5 million of tax benefits from stock-based compensation offset by $0.1 million of other items. The tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was negatively impacted by the inclusion of certain pre-tax acquisition-related charges that are not deductible for tax purposes.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $36.3 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $53.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $40.6 million for the same period last year. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $30.6 million compared to a net loss of $5.2 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $47.7 million compared to $34.8 million for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.05 compared to a loss of $0.18 for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $1.64 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $1.20 for the same period last year.

Backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $613.6 million compared to $552.7 million as of January 1, 2022 and $653.2 million as of October 1, 2022.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company expects net sales to be approximately $375.0 million to $385.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $358.9 million last year, a growth rate of 4.5% to 7.3%.

Live Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results of operations that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures adjust for items that management believes are unusual. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations, as these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures disclosed in this press release with the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial table attached to this press release.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income excludes acquisition expenses including the impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments in connection with purchase, restructuring and other similar charges, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, and other non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses. We believe that adjusted operating income is useful in assessing our financial performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating our continuing results of operations.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (calculated on a diluted basis) exclude non-cash expenses for amortization related to acquired intangible assets, stock compensation, amortization of deferred finance fees, acquisition expenses including the impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments in connection with purchase, restructuring and other similar charges, gains or losses on divestitures, discontinued operations, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, and other non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses, net of their income tax impact. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are useful in assessing our financial performance by excluding items that are not indicative of our core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating our continuing results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is the term we use to describe net income adjusted for the items summarized in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table below. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors, excluding non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses or gains. In view of our debt level, it is also provided to aid investors in understanding our compliance with our debt covenants. Management and various investors use the ratio of total debt less cash to Adjusted EBITDA, or “net debt leverage,” as a measure of our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making investment decisions and evaluating us against peers. Lastly, management and various investors use the ratio of the change in Adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in net sales (referred to as “incremental margin” in the case of an increase in net sales or “decremental margin” in the case of a decrease in net sales) as an additional measure of our financial performance and utilize it when making investment decisions and evaluating us against peers.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the definition used by others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) the significant interest expenses, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt; (d) tax payments that represent a reduction in cash available to us; (e) any cash requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; or (f) the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we and the lenders under our credit agreement may not consider indicative of our ongoing operations. In particular, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adds back certain non-cash, non-operating or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net income, even though these are expenses that may recur or vary greatly, are difficult to predict, and can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these expenses can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. Further, although not included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below, the measure may at times (i) include estimated cost savings and operating synergies related to operational changes ranging from acquisitions to dispositions to restructurings and/or (ii) exclude one-time transition expenditures that we anticipate we will need to incur to realize cost savings before such savings have occurred.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including the following: the section of this press release entitled “Outlook”; any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items relating to the Company, any statement of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed future growth rates in the markets we serve; any statements of belief; any characterization of and the Company’s ability to control contingent liabilities; anticipated trends in the Company’s businesses; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements may include the words “may,” “would,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” and other similar words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical factors, future levels of aerospace/defense and industrial market activity, future financial performance, our debt level, the integration of the Dodge acquisition, market acceptance of new or enhanced versions of the Company’s products, the pricing of raw materials, changes in the competitive environments in which the Company’s businesses operate, the outcome of pending or future litigation and governmental proceedings and approvals, estimated legal costs, increases in interest rates, tax legislation and changes, our ability to meet our debt obligations, the Company’s ability to acquire and integrate complementary businesses, and risks and uncertainties listed or disclosed in the our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K/A. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net sales $ 351,625 $ 266,953 $ 1,074,872 $ 584,058 Cost of sales 205,585 173,608 636,533 364,476 Gross margin 146,040 93,345 438,339 219,582 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 56,782 41,702 170,129 113,137 Other, net 18,866 35,778 61,331 44,693 Total operating expenses 75,648 77,480 231,460 157,830 Operating income 70,392 15,865 206,879 61,752 Interest expense, net 20,901 11,848 55,032 27,937 Other non-operating expense 1,539 1,395 2,490 639 Income before income taxes 47,952 2,622 149,357 33,176 Provision for income taxes 11,688 2,076 31,853 9,944 Net income 36,264 546 117,504 23,232 Preferred stock dividends 5,686 5,751 17,186 6,261 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 30,578 $ (5,205 ) $ 100,318 $ 16,971 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.06 $ (0.18 ) $ 3.49 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 1.05 $ (0.18 ) $ 3.45 $ 0.63 Weighted average common shares: Basic 28,805,305 28,618,495 28,744,732 26,379,984 Diluted 29,120,318 28,618,495 29,053,608 26,757,811 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, Adjusted Gross Margin: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Reported gross margin $ 146,040 $ 93,345 $ 438,339 $ 219,582 Inventory step-up – 6,977 – 6,977 Restructuring and consolidation – – – 929 Adjusted gross margin $ 146,040 $ 100,322 $ 438,339 $ 227,488 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, Adjusted Operating Income: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Reported operating income $ 70,392 $ 15,865 $ 206,879 $ 61,752 Inventory step-up – 6,977 – 6,977 Transaction and related costs 6 20,141 73 21,574 Transition services 1,241 3,325 8,945 3,325 Restructuring and consolidation – – 17 2,544 Adjusted operating income $ 71,639 $ 46,308 $ 215,914 $ 96,172

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income attributable to Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, to Common Stockholders: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Reported net income $ 36,264 $ 546 $ 117,504 $ 23,232 Inventory step-up – 6,977 – 6,977 Transaction and related costs 6 22,217 73 39,120 Transition services 1,241 3,325 8,945 3,325 Restructuring and consolidation – – 17 2,544 Foreign exchange translation loss/(gain) – 1 (417 ) 93 M&A related amortization 16,276 11,464 48,832 15,599 Stock compensation expense 2,874 4,544 11,047 28,499 Amortization of deferred finance fees 1,826 773 6,164 985 Tax impact of adjustments and other tax matters (5,141 ) (9,296 ) (19,362 ) (18,341 ) Adjusted net income $ 53,346 $ 40,551 $ 172,803 $ 102,033 Preferred stock dividends 5,686 5,751 17,186 6,261 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 47,660 $ 34,800 $ 155,617 $ 95,772 Adjusted net income per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.65 $ 1.22 $ 5.41 $ 3.63 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.20 $ 5.36 $ 3.58 Weighted average common shares: Basic 28,805,305 28,618,495 28,744,732 26,379,984 Diluted 29,120,318 29,011,478 29,053,608 26,757,811 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, Adjusted EBITDA: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Reported net income $ 36,264 $ 546 $ 117,504 $ 23,232 Interest expense, net 20,901 11,848 55,032 27,937 Provision for income taxes 11,688 2,076 31,853 9,944 Stock compensation expense 2,874 4,544 11,047 28,499 Depreciation and amortization 28,743 20,498 85,811 37,355 Other non-operating expense 1,539 1,395 2,490 639 Inventory step-up – 6,977 – 6,977 Transaction and related costs 6 20,141 73 21,574 Transition services 1,241 3,325 8,945 3,325 Restructuring and consolidation – – 17 2,544 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,256 $ 71,350 $ 312,772 $ 162,026 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, Selected Financial Data: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 60,878 $ 39,952 $ 149,258 $ 133,426 Capital expenditures $ 6,501 $ 14,879 $ 29,577 $ 21,761 Total debt $ 1,464,078 $ 1,790,253 Cash and marketable securities $ 82,036 $ 255,503 Total debt minus cash and marketable securities $ 1,382,042 $ 1,534,750 Repurchase of common stock $ 6,559 $ 7,656 Backlog $ 613,582 $ 552,712 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, Segment Data, Net External Sales: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Aerospace and defense segment $ 105,532 $ 93,203 $ 308,479 $ 276,483 Industrial segment 246,093 173,750 766,393 307,575 Total net external sales $ 351,625 $ 266,953 $ 1,074,872 $ 584,058 FY2023 Q4 Outlook – Modeling Items: Net sales $375,000-$385,000 Gross margin (as a percentage of net sales) 41.00%-42.00% SG&A (as a percentage of net sales) 15.25%-15.75% Interest expense, net $21,000-$22,000 Preferred stock dividends $ 5,750

