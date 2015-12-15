Catrise Austin best known for transforming celebrity smiles joins top cosmetic and spa dentistry practice in Montclair New Jersey to help patients look and feel more confident in 2023.

Montclair, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – Montclair Dental Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned cosmetic dentist, Dr. Catrise Austin, to its team of dental professionals. Dr. Austin, who was recently selected as ”Top Cosmetic Dentist of The Year” in 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Montclair Dental Spa, having built a reputation as one of the leading cosmetic dentists in the world. With over 25 years of experience in the field, Dr. Austin has transformed the smiles of both famous patients and non-famous patients using porcelain veneers to quickly provide beautiful permanent straight white teeth in just 1-2 weeks.

Celebrity Dentist Joins Montclair Dental Spa To Offer Frontier Porcelain Veneers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/153690_821dab48e4921902_001full.jpg

At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin will be providing a range of cosmetic dentistry services, including dental exams, teeth cleanings, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, bridges, and dental implants. Sleep dentistry is also available for patients who are nervous about receiving dental care. With her exceptional skills and dedication to patient care, she will be an invaluable asset to the practice.

“The team at Montclair Dental Spa is thrilled to welcome Dr. Austin,” said owner Dr. Joseph Moussa.” Her passion for cosmetic dentistry, combined with her extensive experience will bring a new level of excellence to the dental practice.”

Dr. Austin is equally excited to join the Montclair Dental Spa team and is eager to use her skills to help patients stop hiding behind their smiles and finally achieve the smiles of their dreams. “What an honor to join such a respected and innovative cosmetic dentistry practice,” she said. “Montclair Dental Spa provides patients with the highest quality dental care in a relaxing dental spa setting while helping them achieve the beautiful, healthy smiles they deserve.”

Montclair Dental Spa is now accepting new patients and is located in 2 locations: 204 Claremont Ave, Montclair, NJ and 685 Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, NJ . To schedule an appointment with Dr. Catrise Austin, call (973) 744-1527. She also offers virtual consultations for patients who live out of state.

For more information on Montclair Dental Spa and services offered, please visit the company website at www.montclairdentalspa.com.

Want to know what a new smile can look like before making the investment? Upload a selfie and receive a before and after picture from Frontier Dental Lab to see a simulation of the possibilities within 24-48 hours.

To upload a selfie for a smile simulation photo, visit https://getfrontierveneers.com/vipsmiles/

