Stellate Ganglion Block Treatment in Bay Area Launched by Soft Reboot Wellness

Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), a holistic therapy center in the Bay Area, has launched Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment for PTSD and mood disorders.

Menlo Park, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – Soft Reboot Wellness’s new Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure involves injecting a local anesthetic near a cluster of nerves in the neck called the stellate ganglion – part of the sympathetic nervous system, also known as the “fight-or-flight” response.

More information is available at https://www.softrebootwellness.com/stellate-ganglion-block-treatments

Therapists at Soft Reboot Wellness explain that a traumatic event can cause the stellate ganglion to become hyperactive, causing trauma symptoms such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, hypervigilance, irritability, and others. The center’s new SGB procedure is intended to regulate a hyperactive sympathetic nervous system response and “reboot” the fight-or-flight response that is stuck in “on” mode, forcing it “off” and enabling a reset.

This reset brought about by SGB injections can ease PTSD symptoms or cease them altogether. Although SGB is not considered a cure for PTSD symptoms, professionals at Soft Reboot Wellness believe the new treatment can bring meaningful relief that can last for months.

Before undergoing the SGB treatment, clients are required to fill out an intake form and let the clinic know which medications they are currently taking. During the procedure, clients are awake and alert and can listen to soothing music. The procedure itself usually takes about 15 minutes and leaves some clients feeling temporarily light-headed. As such, clients are advised to arrange for someone to drive them home after the treatment.

Soft Reboot Wellness explains that SGB treatment can provide clients with relief from the physical symptoms of PTSD within days. Moreover, the clinic says that months after SGB, many clients reported a sustained reduction in irritability and concentration problems, as well as improvements in their sense of well-being.

Soft Reboot Wellness is run by Dr. Sara Herman, who has been serving Bay Area cities including Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Los Altos for over 12 years. Dr. Herman said: “We are excited to offer Stellate Ganglion Block, a powerful therapy, used alone or as a supplement on your ketamine journey, to bring meaningful relief to a range of PTSD and mood disorder symptoms and improve your mental health and wellbeing.”

Interested parties can visit https://www.softrebootwellness.com/faqs for further details.

