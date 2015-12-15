Church’s Texas Chicken® Names Danton Nolan as EVP, Chief Financial Officer as Brand Pursues Strategic Growth in U.S. and Internationally

Industry veteran brings nearly 15 years of franchised QSR experience and a proven track record in financial leadership to the company

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church’s Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, has hired Atlanta-based executive Danton Nolan for the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer role, effective February 27, 2023. Nolan is replacing Louis Profumo, Church’s former EVP, Chief Financial Officer, who is retiring after 18 years of service with the brand.





Reporting to CEO Joe Guith, Nolan brings a wealth of industry experience including several years at Arby’s in the role of Senior Vice President of Finance, where he contributed to a successful brand turnaround initiative during his tenure. He joins Church’s Texas Chicken® from Inspire Brands, the second largest restaurant company in the U.S., where he was the Senior Vice President, Company Finance, Capital and Real Estate. While there, he led a team covering company operations finance, real estate and development finance, capital and services transformation.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to join the Church’s Texas Chicken team and share my experience with such an iconic brand in an expanding category,” said Nolan. “This is truly an exciting time to join the company, its team members and franchisees in making a lasting and strategic impact on a growing business.”

In his new role at Church’s Texas Chicken®, Nolan will work closely with the corporate and brand finance teams to deliver on strategic priorities as the brand looks to add restaurants both domestically and internationally in 2023.

“In addition to his deep industry expertise, Danton brings an operational focus and a firm understanding of where we’re going and how to help us get there,” said Joe Guith, CEO, Church’s Texas Chicken®. “I am eager to collaborate with Danton as we take the brand into its next phase of growth. I would also like to thank Louis ‘Dusty’ Profumo for his many years of dedicated service to the brand.”

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™



Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken™ and Church’s Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken™, visit texaschicken.com. For information on how to become a Church’s Texas Chicken Franchisee, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/

Contacts

Media:

Marie Espinel



+1 917-846-9456



[email protected]