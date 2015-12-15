Eight Newfront Leaders Honored by Risk & Insurance as 2023 Power Brokers

Four were named winners as Newfront, a top 40 broker based on revenue, continues to demonstrate its world-class risk management capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, is proud to announce that eight team members have been named to the prestigious Power Broker list by Risk & Insurance. Of the honorees, four are winners and four are finalists, including:

Through the combination of talented risk management experts like these and its revolutionary technology, Newfront is modernizing the industry and the way people and businesses understand, select, and interact with insurance.

“The Power Broker designation is considered one of the highest distinctions within our industry,” said Newfront CEO Spike Lipkin. “This recognition confirms what we already know at Newfront – that Shantelle, Cameron, John, Erik, Gay, Shari, Adam, and Jonathan are all leaders at our company and within their industries. This also serves as further validation of our mission and value proposition to top insurance professionals.”

Additional information and full stories of each finalist and winner can be found here.

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating, and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge, and their high level of client service.

