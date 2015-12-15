egnite, Inc. Announces A.I. Partnership with Leading Physicians to Elevate the Standard of Care for Patients with Cardiovascular Disease

Partnership leverages egnite’s artificial intelligence and big data expertise with Philippe Généreux and Linda Gillam from Morristown’s world-class Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth—egnite, a digital healthcare company, announces a partnership with leading physicians from Morristown’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Philippe Généreux, a Director of the Structural Heart Program, and Linda Gillam, Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine. This partnership aims to elevate the standard of care for patients with cardiovascular (CV) disease, which affects an estimated 126 million adults in the U.S.i and is expected to increase by 30% by 2060ii.

The partnership will spearhead research initiatives to better understand optimal points of therapeutic intervention for patients with valvular heart disease, using egnite’s flagship digital health platform, CardioCare. This initiative furthers the use of precision medicine algorithms to help physicians design and deliver an individualized patient management plan.

“CardioCare’s AI tools will help us ensure that every patient receives optimal evaluation and management of their heart disease,” says Gillam, adding, “Its big data approach will also help us identify patients who might be candidates for one of many research trials, thereby potentially giving patients access to otherwise unavailable therapeutic options.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Doctors Gillam and Généreux, and working with physicians of this caliber will help us accelerate our platform’s innovation,” said Joel Portice, president and CEO of egnite.

The partnership will also support the expansion of Dr. Généreux’s staging research, which examines the value of cardiac staging relating to the treatment and outcomes of AS & MR using the 12 million de-identified cardiovascular encounters in egnite’s database.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with egnite’s team and use their incredible platform to better understand valve disease, build meaningful research, and improve patient management and outcomes,” said Généreux.

About egnite, Inc.

egnite is a visionary digital health company committed to advancing the health of our society through innovative cardiovascular solutions. egnite uses AI-driven algorithms and big data to produce business intelligence for healthcare, elevating the role of data in critical decisions. The company partners with leading hospitals and life sciences organizations to transform care delivery for cardiovascular patients. The company is based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., for more information, visit www.egnitehealth.com.

egnite, egnite, Inc., the spark logo, and CardioCare are trademarks of egnite, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

______________

i Virani SS, Alonso A, Aparicio HJ, et al.; on behalf of the American Heart Association Council on Epidemiology and Prevention Statistics Committee and Stroke Statistics Subcommittee. Heart disease and stroke statistics—2021 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2021 Feb 23;143(8):e254-e743. doi: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000000950

iiReza Mohebi, Chen Chen, Nasrien E. Ibrahim, et al. Cardiovascular Disease Projections in the United States Based on the 2020 Census Estimates. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2022 Aug, 80 (6) 565–578.

Contacts

Torrey Loper



egnite



480-467-8685



[email protected]