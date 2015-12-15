CloudCasa by Catalogic and Ondat Bring Best-of-Breed Bundled Offering for Kubernetes Storage and Data Protection

Partnership brings simplified and high-performance Kubernetes storage and data protection at half the price of other industry leaders in the sector

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – February 21, 2023 – Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced a new bundled offering of its native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa and Ondat, a leading Kubernetes-native data platform provider. This combined CloudCasa and Ondat offering provides customers with a unified solution to run their stateful applications on Kubernetes, without worrying about availability, performance, protection, or data management and recovery.

As per a recent benchmarking report, the leading Kubernetes storage provider, Ondat is 32% faster than its competitors. CloudCasa by Catalogic is recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection Report. This best-of-breed bundled offering from CloudCasa and Ondat is a cost-effective solution to address Kubernetes Day 2 challenges including storage and infrastructure management, data mobility across different environments, and backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads. DevOps and platform teams will now have a simple, easy to consume software-as-a-service solution that gives the flexibility to store, manage, and backup applications anywhere on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments.

“Choice is a key factor for our customers; Ondat provides a breadth of Kubernetes integrations independent of the underlying storage provider and CloudCasa supports a variety of storage backup needs, avoiding vendor lock-in for our customers,” said Richard Olver, CEO of Ondat. “We’re pleased to team up and offer a bundle that delivers a best-in-class enterprise container native storage and data protection strategy for applications on Kubernetes, at a lower entry price point and lower TCO to deliver and manage.”

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments with a cyber-resilient, scalable backup and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. Ondat is a container-native, software defined storage solution for Kubernetes, to run stateful workloads with high availability, scale, and security. The joint solution stack provides users with a comprehensive, high performance, and application portable solution.

“Our combined offering delivers performance, scale, management, availability and data protection for stateful workloads at a significant cost savings. Primary production Data and Secondary backup data have their own requirements and characteristics that are better addressed by two Kubernetes solutions that exclusively focus on these challenges,” said Sathya Sankaran, Founder and General Manager of CloudCasa by Catalogic. “We’re pleased to team up with Ondat to deliver Kubernetes data protection as a service, and ensure their data is protected, tamper-proof and available to be restored anywhere – on-premises, cloud, or hybrid.”

CloudCasa integrates natively with all Kubernetes storage platforms such as Ondat, and other managed Kubernetes services. CloudCasa provides cluster and cloud-aware backups allowing organizations to easily restore data across clusters, regions, cloud accounts and cloud providers. This bundled offering is available to existing Portworx customers at a 50% discount off the current pricing of Ondat and CloudCasa in the first year. Channel partners will also get special incentives in the form of a SPIFF based on net new opportunities.

Additional information about the new bundled offering for channel partners may be found at https://cloudcasa.io/partners/ondat/portworx-promotion while customer information may be found at https://www.ondat.io/cloudcasa-ondat

# # #

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a modern data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. CloudCasa by Catalogic offers cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io

About Ondat

Ondat is the Kubernetes-native platform for running stateful applications, anywhere, at scale. Ondat delivers persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster for running business-critical, stateful applications safely across any public, private and hybrid clouds. For development, DevOps professionals and technology executives, it provides an agnostic platform to run any data service anywhere while ensuring industry-leading levels of application performance, high availability and security.

Press Inquiries:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

410.658.8246

[email protected]

Source: RealWire