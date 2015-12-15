FullCircl Connects the Dots on Corporate Ownership Structures with New Product Release

London, 21st February 2023: In a significant product update this month FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business faster, will bring transparency to complex corporate structures. Connecting the dots on fragmented corporate ownership data, FullCircl is pulling back the veil so that compliance teams can continually visualise exactly who they are doing business with.

To mitigate regulatory and reputational risk, it’s never been more important for financial institutions and other regulated entities to understand who they are doing business with. However, increasingly complex corporate structures and fragmented ownership data obscure a complete view and prevent organisations from effectively assessing risk. Not only does this pose challenges to meet regulatory requirements, but it also impacts the customer experience by creating friction in the onboarding process.

FullCircl’s product launch connects the dots, bringing together a complete ownership view including:

Summary of ownership

Companies House Persons of Significant Control (PSC)

Shareholder data

Corporate family tree

Subsidiary data

Portfolio companies

Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) data

Commenting on this release, Shazia Anthony, Senior Product Marketing Manager at

FullCircl, commented:

“For regulated businesses, identifying who owns and exercises control over the entities they do business with has traditionally been incredibly time consuming, expensive, and fraught with inaccuracies that expose them to both regulatory and reputational risk. Complex corporate structures, often by design, do not lend themselves to ease of analysis. Our product now offers the ability to accurately map out and visualise a complete view of corporate ownership, so that regulated businesses understand who they are doing businesses with and can manage risks in the most accurate and cost-effective way possible.”

“A complete ownership view also offers the chance to enhance customer relationships at every stage of the customer lifecycle – identifying the right customers, onboarding them faster, and keeping them for life.”

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

