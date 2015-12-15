Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Commercial Deployment at Leading Psychiatry and Neurology Centre in UAE

Latest Agreement Signals Continued, Rapid Commercial Growth in Middle East Region

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2023) – Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (the “Company” or “Cognetivity”), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it has reached a commercial agreement with American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ACPN is a specialist medical facility with branches in the cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain. Dedicated to the provision of high-quality neurological, psychiatric, psychological and rehabilitation services, ACPN is the leading provider of its kind in the UAE. The center is also an accredited research body, having been involved in numerous high-profile published studies in the region, and has ongoing research collaborations with organizations such as the Harvard Medical School Center for Global Health Delivery, Biogen, Novartis and IQVIA.

The commercial agreement between Cognetivity and ACPN will see Cognetivity’s CognICA™ brain health screening platform deployed as a screening and monitoring tool at ACPN’s newly established memory clinic. In the future, the deployment may be expanded to cover additional ACPN services and to support research studies in the Alzheimer’s disease space, among others.

CognICA™ is approved for clinical use in the USA and EU and is already commercially deployed in the UAE, North America and in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). The technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by providing a fast, sensitive and objective measure of brain function. This enables CognICA™ to facilitate the early identification of individuals with brain health issues, at a time when interventions are most effective, as well as supporting their long-term treatment management and monitoring.

The new deployment will be overseen by Professor George Tadros, a consultant geriatric psychiatrist at ACPN and Vice-Chair of the center’s Institutional Review Board. An innovative and highly experienced practitioner in the field of psychiatry, Prof. Tadros developed an award-winning liaison psychiatry model in the UK and has frequently been recognized for his clinical work and service developments. He has a particular clinical and academic interest in the management of dementia, has held professorships at Aston University and Chester University in the UK, and since 2019 has been an adjunct professor of psychiatry at Cairo Medical School in Egypt.

Commenting on the announcement, Professor Tadros said: “My colleagues and I are hugely excited about working with Cognetivity on this deployment. At ACPN, we are committed to providing the highest-quality neurological and psychiatric care, and making use of innovative, proven technology to empower clinicians to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients. CognICA has all the credentials necessary to drive this at our new memory clinic – I look forward greatly to seeing its positive impact on our patients.”

Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity, said: “We are delighted to have secured this latest deployment of our CognICA technology and thrilled to confirm another major deal in the Middle East. To tackle the enormous global problem of brain health, including dementia, we have to massively improve the detection and monitoring of early-stage impairment. CognICA is the perfect tool in every way for this job and this latest implementation further demonstrates the value that our technology adds to progressive healthcare centers and systems.”

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity’s ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK, Europe and the Middle East, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2023.

