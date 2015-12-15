Comet Announces Convergence 2023, the Leading Conference to Explore the New Frontiers of Machine Learning

Free virtual event designed around the needs of today’s ML community, with an eye on building for the future

Convergence 2023 comes at a time when machine learning solutions are increasingly employed by companies across industries to generate economic and social value. The power of algorithms provides firms with valuable insights and enables them to build better products and services at a faster pace and at lower costs. However, the AI journey has just begun and nascent, exciting approaches are being developed to create ML models that are even more reliable, ethical, creative and explainable. For this reason, it is imperative that ML practitioners have the space to collaborate and share ideas and use cases to drive greater ML adoption and overall project success.

Comet will bring together more than 2,500 data scientists, machine learning engineers, analysts and managers to explore the new frontiers of machine learning (ML), dissecting trends and discussing the latest advancements. Convergence 2023 will feature expert speakers and thought leaders who will dive into cutting-edge ML techniques, applications and tools to solve complex problems in the real world. Current speakers include ML leaders from companies such as Twitter, Carvana, Wayfair, Intel, Syngenta, Microsoft, JLG Industries and many more.

This year’s program, which features talks on topics like The Role of Data Scientists in the Age of GPT and LLMs and Sculpting Data for Machine Learning, is part of an expanded agenda based on the success of the inaugural Convergence conference. Now a two-day event, Convergence 2023 will feature talks, Q&A sessions, panels and lots of virtual networking. Day one will focus on novel ML applications while the second day is concentrated on MLOps best practices and a hands-on tutorial on the open source tool Kangas by Comet. The full agenda can be found here.

“Machine learning techniques are continuously advancing, with more and more companies embracing them across industries,” said Gideon Mendels, CEO and co-founder of Comet. “The exchange of best practices, insights and novel approaches significantly accelerates the process of implementing ML solutions in organizations successfully. For that reason, we designed Convergence to be the best platform for practitioners and managers to stay ahead of current machine learning trends and see what has worked for others.”

To be a part of Convergence 2023, please visit the event website to register.

About Comet

Comet provides an MLOps platform that data scientists and machine learning teams use to manage, optimize, and accelerate the development process across the entire ML lifecycle, from training runs to monitoring models in production. Comet’s platform is trusted by over 150 enterprise customers including Affirm, Cepsa, Etsy, Uber and Zappos. Individuals and academic teams use Comet’s platform to advance research in their fields of study. Founded in 2017, Comet is headquartered in New York, NY with a remote workforce in nine countries on four continents. Comet is free to individuals and academic teams. Startup, team, and enterprise licensing is also available. To learn more, visit www.comet.com or join our community at heartbeat.comet.ml.

