TEZSPIRE® approved for self-administration in the US with a new pre-filled pen

First and only respiratory biologic without phenotype or biomarker limitations that offers the choice of administration at home or in a doctor’s office

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstraZeneca and Amgen’s TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) has been approved in the US for self-administration in a pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. TEZSPIRE is the only biologic approved for severe asthma with no phenotype (e.g. eosinophilic or allergic) or biomarker limitation within its approved label.1

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program, which included results from the PATH-BRIDGE Phase I trial and the PATH-HOME Phase III trial.2,3 The majority (92%) of healthcare providers, patients and caregivers were able to successfully administer TEZSPIRE both in the clinic and at home throughout the PATH-HOME trial.3 The improvements in asthma control and the safety profile of TEZSPIRE observed in the PATH-HOME trial were consistent with previous clinical trials.3

Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, said: “Severe asthma continues to be a very complex condition to manage, so we welcome the TEZSPIRE pre-filled pen as an option that will empower patients and healthcare providers with increased choice. We believe self-administration alternatives can play an important role in patients’ lives and address unmet needs for those living with severe asthma.”

Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President and President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “TEZSPIRE is the first and only biologic approved for patients with severe asthma with no phenotype or biomarker limitation within its approved label. With the approval of the pre-filled pen in the US, we can now offer greater flexibility to patients and physicians with the option to administer TEZSPIRE at home or in the clinic.”

TEZSPIRE self-administration and the TEZSPIRE pre-filled pen are also approved in the European Union (EU) and are under regulatory review in several other countries around the world. TEZSPIRE is currently approved for the treatment of severe asthma in the US, EU, Japan and other countries.4-6

TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions were observed in the clinical trials (eg, rash and allergic conjunctivitis) following the administration of TEZSPIRE. Postmarketing cases of anaphylaxis have been reported. These reactions can occur within hours of administration, but in some instances have a delayed onset (ie, days). In the event of a hypersensitivity reaction, consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient to determine whether to continue or discontinue treatment with TEZSPIRE.

Acute Asthma Symptoms or Deteriorating Disease

TEZSPIRE should not be used to treat acute asthma symptoms, acute exacerbations, acute bronchospasm, or status asthmaticus.

Abrupt Reduction of Corticosteroid Dosage

Do not discontinue systemic or inhaled corticosteroids abruptly upon initiation of therapy with TEZSPIRE. Reductions in corticosteroid dose, if appropriate, should be gradual and performed under the direct supervision of a physician. Reduction in corticosteroid dose may be associated with systemic withdrawal symptoms and/or unmask conditions previously suppressed by systemic corticosteroid therapy.

Parasitic (Helminth) Infection

It is unknown if TEZSPIRE will influence a patient’s response against helminth infections. Treat patients with pre-existing helminth infections before initiating therapy with TEZSPIRE. If patients become infected while receiving TEZSPIRE and do not respond to anti-helminth treatment, discontinue TEZSPIRE until infection resolves.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

The concomitant use of TEZSPIRE and live attenuated vaccines has not been evaluated. The use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided in patients receiving TEZSPIRE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥3%) are pharyngitis, arthralgia, and back pain.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no available data on TEZSPIRE use in pregnant women to evaluate for any drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Placental transfer of monoclonal antibodies such as tezepelumab-ekko is greater during the third trimester of pregnancy; therefore, potential effects on a fetus are likely to be greater during the third trimester of pregnancy.

INDICATION

TEZSPIRE is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

TEZSPIRE is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.

Full Prescribing Information including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products by clicking here.

Notes

TEZSPIRE® pre-filled pen

TEZSPIRE will be available as a fixed-dose 210mg subcutaneous injection via a pre-filled, single-use auto-injector (the TEZSPIRE pre-filled pen) or via a pre-filled, single-use syringe (the TEZSPIRE pre-filled syringe). Both are administered every four weeks.

The TEZSPIRE pre-filled pen enables patients and caregivers to self-administer the medicine at home or in clinic via a simple process. The device is fitted with a safety guard and viewing window and has audible clicks at the start and end of the injection to guide patients.

Clinical trials

PATH-HOME was a Phase III multi-center, open-label, parallel-group trial designed to assess patient, caregiver and healthcare provider-reported functionality and performance of a single-use, pre-filled syringe (PFS) or auto-injector (AI) with a fixed 210mg dose of TEZSPIRE administered subcutaneously every four weeks in a clinic and in an at-home setting in 216 patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.3

The majority (92%) of healthcare providers, patients and caregivers were able to successfully administer the TEZSPIRE pre-filled pen both in the clinic and at home throughout the trial.3 At-home administration of the TEZSPIRE pre-filled pen at weeks 12 and 16 was successful in 97% of the patients or caregivers (102/105).3 The trial also demonstrated for the first time that adolescents can successfully administer TEZSPIRE using the two devices.3 The very low proportion of device malfunctions (0.9% of PFS and 0.8% of AIs) provides support that the instructions for use provided to healthcare providers, patients and caregivers is adequate for successful subcutaneous administration of TEZSPIRE both in the clinic and at home.3

PATH-BRIDGE was a single-center, randomized, open-label, parallel-group Phase I trial in healthy people to compare the pharmacokinetic (PK) exposure following a single 210mg dose of TEZSPIRE by using a vial-and-syringe (V-S), PFS or pre-filled AI device.2 TEZSPIRE PK exposure was comparable following subcutaneous administration via V-S, PFS or AI.2 In addition, injection site-pain was low in severity and injection-site reactions were uncommon in all device groups.2

In addition to PATH-BRIDGE and PATH-HOME, the PATHFINDER clinical trial program included the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial in which TEZSPIRE demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint in patients with severe asthma, compared to placebo, when added to standard therapy.7

NAVIGATOR was the first Phase III trial to show benefit in severe asthma irrespective of eosinophils by targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP).7 These results support the FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to TEZSPIRE in September 2018 for patients with severe asthma, without an eosinophilic phenotype. In July 2021, TEZSPIRE was the first and only biologic to be granted Priority Review in the US for the treatment of asthma by the FDA.

TEZSPIRE®

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab-ekko) is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and is critical in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma, including airway hyperresponsiveness.8,9 TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses and other airborne particles.8,9 Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity.8,10 Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control.7,8,10 TEZSPIRE acts at the top of the inflammation cascade and has the potential to help address a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of biomarker levels.7,8

TEZSPIRE is approved in the US, EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of severe asthma.4-6 TEZSPIRE is also in development for other potential indications including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic spontaneous urticaria and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). In October 2021, tezepelumab-ekko was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of EoE.

Amgen collaboration

In 2020, Amgen and AstraZeneca updated a 2012 collaboration agreement for TEZSPIRE. Both companies will continue to share costs and profits equally after payment by AstraZeneca of a mid single-digit inventor royalty to Amgen. AstraZeneca continues to lead development and Amgen continues to lead manufacturing. All aspects of the collaboration are under the oversight of joint governing bodies. Under the amended agreement, Amgen and AstraZeneca will jointly commercialize TEZSPIRE in North America. Amgen will record product sales in the US, with AZ recording its share of US profits as Collaboration Revenue. Outside of the US, AstraZeneca will record product sales, with Amgen recording profit share as Other/Collaboration revenue.

AstraZeneca in Respiratory & Immunology

Respiratory & Immunology, part of BioPharmaceuticals, is one of AstraZeneca’s main disease areas and is a key growth driver for the Company.

AstraZeneca is an established leader in respiratory care with a 50-year heritage. The Company aims to transform the treatment of asthma and COPD by focusing on earlier biology-led treatment, eliminating preventable asthma attacks, and removing COPD as a top-three leading cause of death. The Company’s early respiratory research is focused on emerging science involving immune mechanisms, lung damage and abnormal cell-repair processes in disease and neuronal dysfunction.

With common pathways and underlying disease drivers across respiratory and immunology, AstraZeneca is following the science from chronic lung diseases to immunology-driven disease areas. The Company’s growing presence in immunology is focused on five mid- to late-stage franchises with multi-disease potential, in areas including rheumatology (including systemic lupus erythematosus), dermatology, gastroenterology, and systemic eosinophilic-driven diseases. AstraZeneca’s ambition in Respiratory & Immunology is to achieve disease modification and durable remission for millions of patients worldwide.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

References

Tezspire US prescribing information. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/761224s000lbl.pdf. [Last accessed: January 2023]. Zheng Y, et al. Tezepelumab Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability After Administration via Vial-and-syringe, Accessorized Prefilled Syringe, or Autoinjector: A Randomized Trial in Healthy Volunteers. Clin Thera. 2020;43(1):142-155. Alpizar S, et al. Functionality and Performance of an Accessorized Pre-Filled Syringe and an Autoinjector for At-Home Administration of Tezepelumab in Patients with Severe, Uncontrolled Asthma. J. Asthma Allergy. 2021;14:381-392. AstraZeneca plc. Tezspire (tezepelumab) approved in the US for severe asthma. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2021/tezspire-tezepelumab-approved-in-the-us-for-severe-asthma.html. [Last accessed: January 2023]. AstraZeneca plc. Tezspire approved in the EU for the treatment of severe asthma. 2022. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-centre/press-releases/2022/tezspire-approved-in-the-eu-for-the-treatment-of-severe-asthma.html. [Last accessed: January 2023]. AstraZeneca plc. Tezspire approved in Japan for the treatment of severe asthma. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2022/tezspire-approved-in-japan-for-severe-asthma.html. [Last accessed: January 2023]. Menzies-Gow A, et al. Tezepelumab in Adults and Adolescents with Severe, Uncontrolled Asthma. N Engl J Med. 2021;384: 1800-1809. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2034975. Corren J, et al. Tezepelumab in adults with uncontrolled asthma [supplementary appendix; updated April 18, 2019]. N Engl J Med. 2017;377:936-946. Varricchi G, et al. Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Isoforms, Inflammatory Disorders, and Cancer. Front Immunol. 2018;9:1595. Li Y, et al. Elevated Expression of IL-33 and TSLP in the Airways of Human Asthmatics In Vivo: A Potential Biomarker of Severe Refractory Disease. J Immunol. 2018;200:2253-2262.

Contacts

Media Inquiries



Brendan McEvoy +1 302 885 2677



Jillian Gonzales +1 302 885 2677



US Media Mailbox: [email protected]