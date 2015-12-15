Trace3 to Deliver Managed Detection and Response Service Powered by Deepwatch

MDR Service Provides 24/7/365 Detection and Response to Protect Modern Enterprises from Cyber Threats

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch and Trace3, a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions, today announced the launch of Trace3 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services powered by Deepwatch. Together, Deepwatch and Trace3 will deliver end-to-end solutions that enable clients to keep pace with the dynamic cyber threat landscape and deliver exceptional service and security outcomes.

In addition, Trace3 has selected Deepwatch as its MDR partner for protecting its internal environment.

“We believe in Deepwatch’s capabilities and have chosen them as our MDR partner for protecting our own systems,” said Bryan Kissinger, CISO at Trace3. “It gives us great confidence to have Deepwatch experts monitoring our environment 24/7/365. Seeing first hand what Deepwatch can do, we proudly continue to integrate their services into the cybersecurity solutions we architect for our clients.”

Under an enhanced partnership, Trace3 will integrate Deepwatch services into their solutions, designated with a “powered by Deepwatch” brand endorsement. The services include:

Managed Detection & Response (MDR), powered by the Deepwatch SecOps platform and ‘squads’ of dedicated security experts

Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Managed Vulnerability Management (VM)

Firewall Management (FW)

“We’re thrilled to build upon the success Deepwatch and Trace3 have already achieved together, taking our partnership to the next level to meet the needs of clients who want to fully outsource their security operations or fortify their existing program,” said Lori Cornmesser, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Deepwatch. “Trace3 Managed Detection and Response Service using the Deepwatch solution means our joint customers can rest assured that they have the industry’s most comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities together with dedicated experts to help mitigate risk and continually improve their security posture.”

About Deepwatch



Deepwatch is the leader in managed security services, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats 24/7/365. Powered by the Deepwatch SecOps platform, Deepwatch provides the industry’s fastest, most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats together with tailored guidance from dedicated experts to mitigate risk and measurably improve security posture. The world’s leading companies, from the Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.

With a “partner first” approach since its founding, Deepwatch is committed to offering the best partner program in the industry. Deepwatch continuously collaborates with partners on winning go-to-market strategies while also providing technical support, training, and advanced certifications.

About Trace3



For 20 years, Trace3 has been providing IT strategy, solutions, and services to the world’s most admired companies, and empowering organizations to embrace the ever-changing IT landscape. Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence and data science to cloud computing and security consulting.

