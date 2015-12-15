Compass Community Living’s CEO, Dan Natterman, is paving the way toward a new frontier of outsourcing partnerships in senior living and behavioral health communities

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compass Community Living’s CEO, Dan Natterman is taking a new, engaging approach to reaching team members by making his way across the country as part of the Compass Community Living (CCL) 2023 CEO Road Show. Along with his team of experts in finance, supply chain, operations, and marketing, team members are convening in seven states across the US to connect with leadership and colleagues on a more personal level.

Mr. Natterman shares, “I believe it is imperative to have meaningful face time with our team members. The CEO Road Show provides that opportunity – to meet, listen to valuable feedback and align on a shared vision. Our team members are a critical part of our current and future successes and my approach from day one has been to recognize our people are our core and to ensure each team member knows we are supporting their personal and professional success in addition to CCL’s.”

Mr. Natterman was announced as the company’s CEO in October 2022. Since his inaugural date, he has pledged his vision that focuses on three key pillars:

Client and customer satisfaction are a result of high touch & trusted relationships

Demonstrate a caring spirit with our people who are our core

Provide an experience that delights and exceeds the expectations of our guests

The CEO Road Show is designed to bring together the people that are in the day-to-day operations, providing them an opportunity to ask questions, share successes and identify areas of opportunity to better serve current and future partners and customers.

Compass Community Living’s inclusive approach as an alternative to conventional outsourcing solutions is making a lasting impression on hundreds of communities, residents and partners nationwide.

About Compass Community Living

Compass Community Living (CCL) is a division of Compass Group, a global culinary and support services leader. With over 15,000 associates nationwide, CCL offers the expertise of three powerhouse brands – Morrison Living, Coreworks and Unidine. CCL provides collaborative partnerships, emphasizing hospitality and service excellence, for over 850 retirement communities and behavioral health facilities across the country. Together, our family of companies deliver an experience known for innovation and passion for service with proven management and strong operational infrastructure.

