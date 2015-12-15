McClow, Clark, and Berk, PA Radiology Services Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Full-Service Revenue Cycle Management Provider

MEDIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of McClow, Clark, and Berk, PA Radiology Services (MCB Radiology) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients. MCB Radiology provides radiology services at all Ascension St. Vincent’s and Optimal Imaging medical facilities in the Jacksonville, FL area.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of MCB Radiology including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

McClow, Clark, and Berk, PA Radiology was looking for a partner who could provide more than just basic revenue cycle services, and they found that in HAP. According to Justin Combs, MD, President at MCB Radiology, “Our group wanted to work with an entity who could service all aspects of our practice. HAP’s knowledge of radiology is unmatched, and their client service is top-notch. We are excited to grow this relationship with them.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Our breadth of service offerings and unmatched level of client service sets HAP apart from other vendors in the industry. We work hard to be experts in anything and everything that impacts the business of radiology – and that is what makes us different. The team at Healthcare Administrative Partners is excited to partner with McClow, Clark, and Berk PA Radiology Services.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com

About McClow, Clark, and Berk, PA Radiology Services

Founded in 1952, McClow, Clark, and Berk, PA Radiology Services (MCB Radiology) has been providing quality imaging services to the Jacksonville, FL area for over 70 years. The group serves four hospitals in three counties, including the largest county in the United States, Duval. In addition to the hospitals, MCB Radiology serves ten imaging centers. Their 23 radiologists provide services across all imaging modalities with a goal of providing the highest level of care possible to their patients.

