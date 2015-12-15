Susquehanna Growth Equity Announces Global Staff Promotions and New Team Members

BALA CYNWYD, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), a leading growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the following promotions and team additions effective January 1, 2023.

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of these talented, conscientious, and productive team members,” said Amir Goldman, Managing Director of SGE. “Each one has played a critical role in the success of our firm, and we are pleased to recognize their accomplishments through these well-deserved promotions. We are also very excited to announce several additions to our team as we continue to build out one of the pre-eminent growth equity platforms.”

David Badler was promoted to Managing Director. David led the creation of and continues to oversee SGE’s portfolio value creation team which consists of multiple team members focused on talent development, go-to-market, and operational improvements across the Susquehanna portfolio. David was previously COO of SAP’s industry-specific, finance, and supply-chain software sales organizations and was a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group.

Sam Jenks was promoted to Associate. He joined Susquehanna in early 2022 after previously working at a Boston-based growth equity firm and as a sales strategy & operations team member at Lucid, a software business based in Salt Lake. Sam focuses on software & technology for slow-adopting industries.

Michael Lyons was promoted to Associate. He is part of the portfolio value creation team, working with portfolio companies on strategic growth initiatives. As part of his role, Michael specializes in payment adoption and monetization. He joined Susquehanna in 2021 after previously working at Ernst and Young as a Senior Consultant.

Dylan Spain was promoted to Associate. Dylan initially joined Susquehanna as a Co-op and then full-time in 2021. He has worked on the business development team and has sourced investments for the firm across the globe, including ZenQMS and Famly.

SGE is also pleased to announce new additions to the team: Justin Froerer, Ankit Sheth, and Simona Zhu joined as investment professionals. Will Movsovitz and Rachel Zoneraich joined our Portfolio Value Creation team and will work with portfolio companies to accelerate their growth and executive hiring capabilities. Max Chautin, Stephen DeBellis, and Casey Schnell joined our Business Development team, and Jody Connolly and Donna Watkins joined our Admin team.

About Susquehanna Growth Equity

Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE) invests in growth-stage companies in the software, information services, internet, financial technology, and business services sectors. SGE is backed by a unique and patient source of capital which enables the firm to give management teams and entrepreneurs freedom and flexibility to maximize growth. The firm has invested over $3.5 billion dollars in over 95 companies during the past 17 years and has portfolio companies across the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel.

To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com.

Contacts

Gasthalter & Co.



[email protected]

(212) 257-4170