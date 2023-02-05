Lyniate Earns Best in KLAS® Distinction for Integration Engine Category with Overall Scores of 95.7 and 92

Leader in Healthcare Data Interoperability Receives Top Rankings for 14th Consecutive Year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, today announced two of its solutions placed first and second in the 2023 Best in KLAS®: Software & Services report. The company’s Corepoint® solution earned the Best in KLAS® Integration Engine award for the 14th consecutive year, and the Rhapsody® solution ranked second in the same segment.

“As care demands continue to increase post-pandemic, data interoperability is proving to be an essential component of connected healthcare,” said Drew Ivan, chief strategy officer at Lyniate. “The next era of healthcare depends on innovative, comprehensive solutions that rise to meet complex industry challenges. Our KLAS® rankings not only reflect a commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction, but a dedication to supporting evolving market needs with a full suite of data interoperability solutions.”

This distinction rounds out a period of critical growth for Lyniate, as highlighted by strategic mergers and new and expanded client relationships. Key to this customer growth is the success of the Rhapsody Interoperability Suite, a comprehensive solution offering top-ranked HL7 and API integration capabilities, identity master data management, and semantic interoperability solutions. Maintaining an over 99% customer retention rate, the solutions power more meaningful data exchange for an extensive, global customer network of healthcare delivery organizations, health networks, payers, and public health departments. Customers not only benefit from Lyniate’s world-class technology, but also from working with a single vendor, simplifying their buying and business processes and reducing costs.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” shared Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

The 2023 Best in KLAS®: Software & Services report analyzes data such as client satisfaction scores, benchmark performance metrics, and verified customer insights. Corepoint Integration Engine® earned an overall score of 95.7, while Rhapsodyearned an overall score of 92, an improvement over 2022’s 90.9.

About KLAS:



KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/.

About Lyniate:



Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering its flexible Rhapsody Interoperability Suite that reliably connects people and the quality data they need. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with market-leading interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large care networks, from public health models to health technology, and everything in between. Visit https://lyniate.com to connect.

