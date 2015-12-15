Connect Biopharma to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference and Participate in BioCom California

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-driven therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced it will be presenting, and hosting one-on-one meetings, at the following conferences in February and March 2023:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, February 15 at 4:10 pm Eastern/1:10pm Pacific. To view the presentation live please, follow this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/cntb/1610037

A replay will be available for 90 days, until April 17.

BioCom Global Partnering and Investor Conference, February 28 – March 2, at the Lodge at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, Calif.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and deep knowledge of the drug discovery industry to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

