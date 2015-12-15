Akoya to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 6th, 2023 and Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 after the market close on Monday, March 6th, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

Akoya also announced that Brian McKelligon, CEO, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
  • 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
    Tuesday, March 7th at 2:10 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

