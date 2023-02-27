Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present Recently Generated Data at the 2023 AAAAI Annual Meeting Demonstrating Anti-inflammatory Effect of ‘1104 in Food Allergy

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that recently generated preclinical data for ‘1104 in Food Allergy will be presented at the 2023 American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, which is being held February 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: IRL201104, A Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, Shows A Long Lasting Reduction In Anaphylaxis Symptoms And Allergy Biomarkers In A Murine Model Of Food Allergy

Presenter: Dr. Jorge De Alba, Senior Director Discovery, Revolo Biotherapeutics

Session Date and Time: 2/27/2023, 12:45-2:00 pm CT

Presentation Time: 1:10-1:20 pm CT

Poster #: 701

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein, mTB Chaperonin 60.1 that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio is advancing ‘1104 through two Phase 2 trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases.

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2b clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2a clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and has recently completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) with topline data expected in early 2023. ‘1104 is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease with data expected Q2 2023. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

