CORRECTING and REPLACING The Center for Global Health Innovation Selects Former American Cancer Society CEO, Gary M. Reedy, as New Chairman of the Board

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

THE CENTER FOR GLOBAL HEALTH INNOVATION SELECTS FORMER AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY CEO, GARY M. REEDY, AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

The Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI/The Center) today announced that Gary M. Reedy has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board. Effective, February 1, Reedy succeeds Dr. Russell Medford, who recently stepped down after serving as Founding Chairman for the past three years.

Mr. Reedy was CEO of the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) from 2015 to 2021, following 15 years of volunteer leadership for the organization, including chairing the Boards of Directors for the ACS and its advocacy affiliate, the ACS CAN.

“I have dedicated my life to improving the health of people around the globe. I brought that vision to the American Cancer Society as their chief executive officer, and I will use the knowledge and experience I gained there to further CGHI’s mission of advancing global health equity through collaboration and health innovation,” said Reedy.

As the most senior leader of the only global nonprofit organization attacking cancer from every angle, Reedy ignited the movement to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Reedy transformed the organization into one that is impact-focused, volunteer-driven, and committed to ensuring breakthroughs in cancer prevention, screening, and treatments. His leadership emphasized disciplined focus on maximizing the Society’s support of progress against cancer, optimizing volunteer and customer experiences, expanding stewardship and engagement, leading innovation, and advancing health equity.

Previously, Reedy served as worldwide vice president, government affairs and policy at Johnson & Johnson, president of Ortho Biotech, and in senior leadership roles at SmithKline Beecham and Centocor.

“Gary’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in the private sector as well as leading a globally recognized non-profit makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with Gary to continue to ensure The Center continues to further its mission to advance global health equity by promoting and facilitating collaboration to drive impactful innovation, while making a positive impact for all stakeholders across our community,” said Maria Thacker-Goethe, CGHI CEO.

Outgoing board chair, Russell M. Medford, MD, PHD stated, “Leading the Center for Global Health Innovation through the COVID-19 Pandemic has been one of the most rewarding challenges of my career,” said Dr. Medford, Chairman and CEO, Covanos, Inc. “During my time as board chair, we have shown the world that Georgia has the right combination of science, technology, commercial innovation, health equity, research and international reach to be our country’s epicenter for global health. I am supremely confident that Gary is the right person to steer CGHI toward our vision of global health equity, and I wish him well.”

ABOUT The Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI) is a 501(c)(3) organization that was launched in January 2020 to bring together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance health outcomes around the world. Follow CGHI on Twitter (@Center4Global) and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Ryan Brooks



Marketing and Communications Manager



[email protected]

404.805.2456