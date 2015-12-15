Dent Blanche Dental, a new state-of-the-art dental practice located in Princeton, NJ celebrated its Grand Opening on Mon, February 13th, 2023 with a star studded list of attendees

Princeton, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2023) – Dent Blanche Dental, a new state-of-the-art dental practice located in Princeton, NJ celebrated its Grand Opening on Mon, February 13th, 2023 with a star studded list of attendees including Mayor John Ryan, Mrs. Cosmos Johanna Serna Correa, Congressman Andy Kim, Gil Villavecer of Frontier Dental Lab, New Jersey State Dental Director Dr. Darwin Hayes, and Erin Hamrick President of the Princeton’s Springdale Golf Club to name a few. The office is led by Dr. Radwa Saad, a highly trained and renowned dentist with a passion for providing the ultimate dental experience to her patients.

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad Unveils Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton NJ

The practice is located on a secluded private oasis-like atmosphere on 3.2 acres surrounded by mature trees and a large Koi-Fish Zen garden in the back, providing a unique and calming environment for patients. This is what sets Dent Blanche Dental apart from other dental practices.

Dent Blanche Dental is proud to offer a wide range of signature services, including teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, tooth extractions, and implant dentistry. With the use of advanced digital technology, the practice can provide same-day dentistry services, giving patients the ability to leave with a full smile transformation in just one visit.

Dr. Saad’s office is equipped with the latest technology, including 3D teeth scanning, chairside digital smile design, 3D milling of porcelain crowns and veneers, 3D X-rays, and a 3D dental printer. This digital workflow provides the best service to patients in a time-efficient manner, making it possible for patients to receive a complete dental makeover in just one day.

For VIP clients traveling from out of state, Dent Blanche Dental provides total exclusivity and privacy, with a private helipad right on the premises for private helicopters to land directly at their dental appointment. For local patients, the office is conveniently located midway between Manhattan and Philadelphia, making it an ideal location for patients traveling from both major cities.

Dr. Radwa Saad is a highly trained and experienced dentist with a passion for improving her patients’ oral health, restoring their function and aesthetics. She is a graduate of the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Manitoba, and holds a master’s degree in Implantology from the ICOI.

She is a recipient of many dental awards and has been selected as a “Top Dentist” by the Consumers’ Research Council of America and “Top Dentist” in South Jersey Magazine.

As the president of the Mercer Dental Society, Dr. Saad is dedicated to improving the oral health of her community and is a member of various national and international dental associations.

For more information or to book an appointment, please call 609-890-1888 or visit the company website at https://www.dentblanchedental.com. Office hours are Mon, Tue, Thu 8:30-5:30pm, Wed 8-4pm, and Sat 8-1pm. Be sure to follow Dent Blanche Dental on Instagram at @radwasaad_dmd for the latest updates and promotions.

