Ovation Med Spa now offers CoolSculpting, a non-surgical cryolipolysis treatment.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2023) – Ovation Med Spa’s newest treatment is a non-invasive procedure for individuals looking for a safe option to shape areas of the body like the abdomen, thighs, and flanks. Ovation Med Spa also recommends this treatment for those who want to tighten loose skin caused by aging or weight fluctuations.

More information is available at https://www.ovationmedspa.com/treatment/coolsculpting-in-houston.

Ovation Med Spa Launches CoolSculpting Abdomen Cryolipolysis Treatment

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/155329_cde9f8db142c9be7_001full.jpg

Ovation Med Spa’s new treatment was developed to remove lipid only in the area where it is applied.

The Houston-based med spa highlights that CoolSculpting works through cryolipolysis, a procedure that encourages the permanent destruction of lipid. FDA-approved and tested on a large number of individuals, CoolSculpting starts by lowering the temperature of the target area using two special applicator paddles. Once the therapeutic temperature is reached, it is maintained for about 30-35 minutes to effectively freeze lipid. The remnants are flushed away via the lymphatic system, so there is zero chance for the cells to be reabsorbed into the body.

The cold temperature also positively impacts metabolism, and some studies have shown that it causes individuals to burn more calories as the body fights to regain its core temperature. The procedure is completely painless, though, and Ovation Med Spa states that clients can continue with their daily activities as soon as it is over.

Ovation Med Spa recommends four to six sessions to get optimal results, although this can be extended based on the client’s fitness goals. The full effects of the treatment can be seen at around 6-8 weeks after the last procedure, but many clients report losing inches in as early as two weeks. Results can last for months or even years as long as the client maintains a healthy lifestyle.

More information is available at https://www.ovationmedspa.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Bailey

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 713-936-2490

Organization: Ovation Med Spa

Address: 4801 Woodway Drive Suite 150W, Houston, Texas 77056, United States

Website: https://www.ovationmedspa.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155329