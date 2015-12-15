CP Group Announces 17,786 SF in New Leasing at Two Town Center in Boca Raton, Florida

Five new tenants will occupy new flexible office suites at Class A tower as national landlord’s ‘worCPlaces’ program continues to experience strong demand

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced five new leasing agreements at Two Town Center — a 145,344-square-foot, 11-floor Class A office tower in Boca Raton, FL.

This leasing momentum includes five new tenants, each of which will occupy a newly constructed, move-in ready spec suite developed at the building as part of CP Group’s flexible workspace offering, worCPlaces.

The new tenants are as follows:

Related Fund Management, a national real estate and credit investment management firm.

a national real estate and credit investment management firm. RRE Ventures, a leading venture capital firm. They were represented by John Criddle with CBRE.

a leading venture capital firm. They were represented by John Criddle with CBRE. BMO Harris Bank, a national investment banking company. They were represented by Bob Schneiderman of Colliers of Florida.

a national investment banking company. They were represented by Bob Schneiderman of Colliers of Florida. Cordoba Legal Group , a Boca Raton-based law firm. They were represented by Mark Rubin and Jake Stauber of Colliers of Florida.

, a Boca Raton-based law firm. They were represented by Mark Rubin and Jake Stauber of Colliers of Florida. The Praedium Group, a real estate investment firm focused on middle-market, underperforming, and undervalued assets. They were represented by Richard Shay Coker of Douglas Elliman.

Mike Erickson with TCRE represented the landlord in all transactions.

Each worCPlaces spec suite, known as CP Group’s Spec Places offering, features company branding on suite entry, hybrid meeting spaces for growth in place, dedicated break and copy/storage in-suite, and access to additional on-site amenities.

In addition to the new leasing of the spec suites, existing tenant RBC Capital Markets, LLC signed an expansion for an additional 5,048 square feet, now occupying the entire 8th floor of the building at 14,565 square feet. Kevin Landers with Cushman & Wakefield represented RBC in the transaction.

Due to the successful leasing of five spec suites prior to construction completion, CP Group is already underway on construction of another full floor of spec suites, which will deliver six more suites ranging from 1,714 to 3,212 square feet. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

“This leasing momentum is proof of the high demand for next-generation, flexible work environments in today’s office market,” said John Osborne, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “We’re proud to bring worCPlaces to the Boca Raton market to meet the changing needs of premier tenants like these and look forward to offering them first class amenities on and off-site, including the nearly completed Restaurant Row adjacent to the building.”

Restaurant Row, Boca Raton’s first ever restaurant-driven complex initially designed by CP Group and later sold to PEBB Enterprises, sits directly in front of Two Town Center, and is expected to open this year. The four-restaurant complex will include El Camino, Pubbelly Sushi, Fiolina Pasta House, and Shabibi, a Lebanese-inspired eatery from chef and “Hell’s Kitchen” runner-up Ralph Pagano.

Two Town Center is one of the market’s tallest buildings and offers sweeping views of Boca Raton. It boasts a newly renovated lobby and common areas, along with floor-to-ceiling windows, a full-time Tenant Services Coordinator, an incoming café, and covered parking. The building is also WELL Health-Safety Rated.

The property’s prime location in Boca Raton offers tenants immediate access to I-95 and the city’s business corridor. Adjacent to the renowned Town Center Mall, Glades Plaza, Boca Center, and incoming Restaurant Row, the property is within walking distance to dozens of restaurants, hotels, and boutiques.

To learn more about the property, visit twotowncenterboca.com.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

