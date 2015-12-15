cPacket Networks Experienced Hyper Growth in 2022

In 2022, cPacket had explosive growth in revenues, new customers, and new product lines, all proof positive of gaining momentum with their industry-leading solution in the Observability space.

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–cPacket Networks had an extraordinary 2022 including 40%+ growth in overall revenue, 50%+ growth in recurring revenue from software & cloud, and the introduction of multiple new product lines. cPacket’s solutions were selected by a number of large enterprises and government entities, including top multinational banks, financial services institutions, and some of the world’s largest technology companies. cPacket is now deployed as the most comprehensive network observability solution, servicing the hybrid-cloud and cybersecurity needs across our customers’ leading-edge networks.

“cPacket’s strong year was driven by its advanced observability solutions and the order of magnitude increase in enterprise requirements for network observability, driven by both a tenfold increase in data center speeds and the transition of certain workloads to the cloud, which cannot be handled by the legacy systems of our competitors.”



– Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO cPacket Networks.

cPacket is looking forward to continuing the momentum with exciting innovation at the nexus of cloud computing, observability, and AI for IT operations. Our next-generation observability solution, combined with deep industry experience, makes us the ideal partner for Enterprise’s digital transformation journeys, which are even more dependent on ever-faster, hyper-reliable, distributed networks.

cPacket Networks powers hybrid-cloud observability through its Intelligent Observability Platform. It reduces service outages through network-centric application analysis, strengthens cyber security through high-resolution network data for threat detection, and accelerates incident response through network forensic analysis. The result is increased service agility, experience assurance, and transactional velocity for the business. Find out more at www.cpacket.com.

