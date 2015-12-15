CBTS Listed Among North America’s Leading UCaaS Providers in the 2022 Frost Radar Report

CBTS tops Frost Radar Report in Unified Communications for the third year in a row

CBTS earns a spot in the top quadrant as a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and hosted IP telephony services.

The 2022 Frost Radar Report acknowledged CBTS for its continued efforts, growth, and innovation surrounding the integration of UCaaS platforms.

CBTS leverages its broad portfolio of technology solutions and hosted services to build customized service implementations across sectors.

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBTS, a leader in IT solutions for communications, cloud computing, networking, security, and technology consulting, announces selection by Frost & Sullivan as a top quadrant company in hosted IP telephony services and UCaaS for the North American Market. This year marks the third year in a row that CBTS has topped the Frost Radar Report.

The 2022 Frost Radar Report, a trusted source of market research in the IT field, describes the innovations deployed by CBTS to maintain and accelerate growth. By leveraging experience across technologies such as the Cloud, infrastructure, communications, and other areas, CBTS creates custom solutions for its clients. Another differentiator is its use of third-party technologies ranging from Hosted Unified Communications via Cisco Webex Calling to Microsoft Teams Voice calling systems such as Direct Routing and Operator Connect.

Benefits of an integrated UCaaS solution include:

Improved system uptime and enterprise-wide visibility.

Better network speeds and boosted data protection.

High scalability, with agile solutions to ramp up or down at a moment’s notice.

Access to collaboration tools such as video calling, secure chat, and file sharing.

Decreased burden on IT departments.

“CBTS remains one of Cisco’s top partners worldwide and a leading UCaaS provider for retail, healthcare, state and local government, and education (SLED) verticals. CBTS differentiates itself from competitors with its broad expertise and ability to tailor solutions to businesses’ specific needs by employing a highly consultative approach,” said Elka Popova, VP and Senior Fellow, Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. “CBTS is poised for growth due to their commitment to their multiplatform UCaaS portfolio including Cisco Webex Calling and Microsoft Teams Voice.”

Frost & Sullivan reports that integrating technology platforms that feature UCaaS, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and other communication systems disrupts legacy communication workflows. Only by delivering efficient, integrated systems will providers be able to capitalize on next-generation communications systems. With offices spread across five countries, CBTS is uniquely positioned to help clients maximize the benefits of Unified Communications services. Demand for digital transformation is at an all-time high due to the impact of the global pandemic, and CBTS is well suited to meet that demand through its UCaaS offerings and portfolio of technology solutions.

“Our team is thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the third straight year,” said Brandon Bowman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services – Cloud, Communication, and Security practices at CBTS. “CBTS will continue to build partnerships and deploy our vetted methodology for managing large transformation projects. Whether through the vehicle of Microsoft Teams Voice or Cisco’s Webex Calling, our deep experience in communications allows us to create highly customized solutions for each client.”

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions – including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive business outcomes for its clients’ transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

