Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 20, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Crypto Gaming United (CGU) on February 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CGU/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Creating and empowering a global community with skills and income, Crypto Gaming United (CGU) brings people from developing countries together to build a new virtual economy. Its native token CGU was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 16, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Crypto Gaming United

Crypto Global United (CGU) began as a platform for lending NFTs to blockchain gamers, helping them increase their earnings and access better opportunities on play-to-earn titles. Whilst still providing this on its platform, CGU has evolved to offer its community the ability to take part in a decentralised economy, generate sustainable income via play, learn and metaverse work opportunities, while learning new digital skills and engaging with an energised global community.

Through CGU, users can play for purpose, access learning tools and have the opportunity to turn their skills into income in the decentralized economy. With a diverse selection of digital assets available for its community to use in a variety of play-to-earn games, players can collect crypto by completing tasks, battling other players and progressing through various game levels.

In addition, by partnering with trusted courses and coaches, CGU offers an easy way to learn about cryptocurrency and earn crypto assets as a reward. Users can learn more about crypto, build their blockchain knowledge, learn new skills, complete quizzes and take control of their financial future. The project focuses on developing players through education and training, rewarding them with CGU tokens for completing certain milestones.

Since CGU is a totally decentralised metaverse where a user is not just a player, but a digital citizen – a valued digizen, they can even expect to work for blockchain, fintech, dApp and other Web 3.0 companies in a variety of roles, level up and be connected to opportunities to earn with work interactions and remote tasks within a decentralised workforce.

At CGU, growing, learning and producing are rewarded. It has already built a large, active, and dispersed community of play-to-earn gamers since its launch in October 2021, and will continue to create and empower a global community with skills and income in the decentralized economy.

About CGU Token

The CGU token is the native currency and fuel of the CGU DAO. It is distributed for completing tasks that are beneficial for the community, as bonuses for exceeding targets, and as staking rewards. The token can be used to buy services within the DAO, as well as voting on different proposals to determine future priorities and initiatives. In the future, CGU tokens will also give community members access to exclusive metaverse properties, NFT assets and involvement in a range of digital asset opportunities in new and evolving blockchain game-based initiatives.

Based on BEP-20, CGU has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is allocated for the community, 26% is provided for investors, 15% is allocated to founders, 18% is provided for the treasury, and the remaining 1% is allocated to advisors and influencers.

CGU token was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 16, 2023, investors who are interested in Crypto Gaming United can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

