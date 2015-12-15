CSC Named a 2023 Top Workplace in the USA

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessbehindbusiness–CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has been named a Top Workplaces USA national award recipient in the 2,500-plus employee category for the second consecutive year. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback from CSC employees across the country gathered through Energage, a third-party employee engagement partner, and measures various culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Being named a National Top Workplace for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor, and we have our people to thank for it,” says CEO Rod Ward. “They’re the ones who deserve all the credit. We’re proud to create an environment where they’re comfortable being their authentic selves and can thrive.”

“Our employees are committed to living Our Values every day. They drive innovation, give us a competitive advantage, and have been delivering superior results for our clients for more than 120 years,” Ward adds.

CSC has nearly 80 offices in more than 140 jurisdictions around the world and is currently hiring in locations throughout the U.S.

About CSC



CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands®, and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We are the world’s leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management, and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 120 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.com.

