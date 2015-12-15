Cybeats Attends S4 in Miami; Showcasing SBOM Studio to Industrial Controls Sector

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its upcoming attendance at S4x23 (“S4”) in Miami on February 13-16. The conference is for industry collaboration and showcases innovative ways to deploy secure and resilient industrial control systems (‘ICS’). Attending S4 will generate significant brand awareness and exposure to some of the world’s largest industrial control clients potentially looking for SBOM solutions like SBOM Studio1.

This year’s event notably features the first ever S4 ‘SBOM Pavillion’ following the growing international interest, awareness and demand for solutions for securing the software supply chain2. The ICS industry, which has seen rapid early adoption of SBOM management technology, is also currently the largest market vertical by total contract value at Cybeats. With recent commercial announcements from the ICS sector, Cybeats aims to use this event to support its pipeline of companies from the ICS sector, to fuel the growth from this important market vertical for the Company.

“Presenting Cybeats at S4 among the growing sector is part of our overall outreach program to highlight and demonstrate Cybeats SBOM Studio’s leadership position in the market,” said An Nguyen, VP Marketing at Cybeats. “S4 is a great opportunity for us to meet customers face to face, and introduce our latest product features to current and prospective customers. I am proud of the growing presence and market positioning of Cybeats – one that has allowed us to rapidly scale our commercial reach to service clients in the ICS sector and beyond.”

Chris Blask, Cybeats’ VP of Strategy Presents ‘A Day in the Life of an SBOM‘3 on February 15 at 11am

In this session Cybeats VP Strategy Chris Blask will present the future of supply chain intelligence. Jumping forward in time to 2030 the talk will combine the existing and emergent standards into a single cohesive picture. From open source authors through OEMs, Integrators, MSSPs, ISACs and public sector entities, follow the paths supply chain intelligence will travel in the near future to deliver value to associated stakeholders.

About Chris Blask

Chris Blask has been involved with cybersecurity and critical infrastructure for more than thirty years, and today he co-chairs the CISA SBOM sharing workstream and is involved in related supply chain working groups and organizations. His primary current area of interest is the macro intersection of supply chain intelligence, or how we put all of this awareness into practical use. Chris invented one of the first firewall products, built a multibillion dollar firewall business at Cisco System, co-founded an early SIEM vendor, authored the first book on SIEM, founded an information sharing center for critical infrastructures, and has advised public and private organizations in every sector around the world. In his role within the Office of Innovation at Unisys, Blask created and led the Operational Technology and IoT security practices, invented the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) structure, and established the Unisys Marine Living Research Center. Today he chairs a range of non-profit cybersecurity organizations and contributes to a wide range of global security efforts.

The ‘SBOM Challenge’

Idaho National Laboratory (INL)4, an independent group of diverse stakeholders driving the application of SBOMs in industry, will run an ‘SBOM Challenge’ at S4 this year. Approximately five companies will participate in the S4 ‘SBOM Challenge’, taking place in the SBOM Pavilion. The ‘SBOM Challenge’ will showcase participants in three areas including: creating an accurate SBOM, identifying known vulnerabilities, and read in and apply vulnerability applicability data feeds (VEX and others).

About S4

S4, known as one of the largest and most advanced ICS cybersecurity events in the world. Attendees of S4 are leaders and technical experts in their domain and attend S4 to explore cutting edge technology that has yet to be discovered in their industry. Unlike other conferences, S4 is focused on the future of cybersecurity, whether it be technology or trends that will be adopted in ICS. Security leaders from ICS need to future proof the systems that control and operate the critical infrastructure we rely on every day as disruption or corruption of these control systems could cause great harm.

Other Upcoming Events

Join us at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from 27 February – 2 March, 2023 at MWC Barcelona5, the world’s most influential exhibition for the device connectivity and security industry: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

About SBOM Studio

Cybeats’ SBOM Studio enables organizations to efficiently manage, distribute, and view their software bill of materials (SBOMs) in a single interface. By doing so, they can easily identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, reduce the cost of protection, and improve compliance. SBOM Studio is specifically designed to support software producers and consumers who use open source and 3rd party software components and who are transitioning to more transparent software development practices. The tool is compatible with various SBOM generation tools and can validate and correct imported SBOMs to improve their accuracy.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

