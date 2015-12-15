Moovly Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

Moovly offers a video creation tool to help fast-growing businesses create on-brand videos in minutes, based on video templates connected to their shop’s product assets

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2023) – Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: OPV2) (“Moovly” or the “Company”) today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers access to Moovly’s E-Commerce Video Maker. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Moovly’s Video Maker app through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

Brendon Grunewald, CEO & Co-Founder, at Moovly, said: “There is plenty of evidence that products with videos sell better than those without. Our E-Commerce Video Maker is a game changer for online sellers seeking to increase sales with the use of product videos and video adverts. This integration can give BigCommerce sellers the tools to possibly help increase their sales using video with a simple pay per video business model.”

Integrating the Moovly E-Commerce Video Maker into BigCommerce’s marketplace enables BigCommerce sellers, product marketers and agencies to easily create product videos and video adverts with a few clicks using the product information, assets and data already in the BigCommerce platform and templates already available in Moovly, without an upfront fee or subscription. Paying subscribers of Moovly will get access to the full Moovly feature set (including advanced features like AI translations, text-to-speech, subtitling, etc.) and be able to make their own templates.

BigCommerce sellers and agencies will also be able to use Moovly’s video review system, a fast feedback review feature, seamlessly integrated in the BigCommerce interface providing near instant collaboration between different users (e.g. BigCommerce sellers and advertising agencies).

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.moovly.com/ecommerce-video-maker/bigcommerce.

About BigCommerce:

BigCommerce (BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly’s advanced Studio Editor with over 100 million stock digital assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly’s API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost-effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

“Your story begins with Moovly”

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: [email protected]

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly’s future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly’s inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis dated September 30, 2022 which is available for review under the Company’s corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

