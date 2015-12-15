CyberSaint STRONGER 2023 Conference Call for Speakers is Open!

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberSaint, the leader in cyber risk management, today announced that the company is seeking speaker submissions for its virtual STRONGER conference, set to occur September 12th-14th, 2023. The virtual conference is free to attend and will span three days, including multiple tracks: Cyber Risk Management, Pulse of Cyber in 2023, and Shaping the Cyber Landscape. Abstracts for each of the tracks can be found below.

Each day will feature keynote presentations from CyberSaint and industry thought leaders along with multiple breakout sessions. CyberSaint is seeking speakers from our community who are looking to increase awareness and further position themselves as subject matter experts in their field to a new audience.

To be considered, please submit your proposal through the speaker submission form.

Conference Tracks:

The Cyber Risk Management conference track explores cyber risk as a critical aspect of modern organizational performance as attacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication. This conference track will delve into important topics that organizations need to understand to effectively manage their cyber risks, including:

Cyber risk quantification

Regulations and standards

Cybersecurity maturity

C-suite and Board reporting

Applications of automation in cyber risk management

The Pulse of Cyber in 2023 conference track will provide a comprehensive look at the current state of the cybersecurity landscape. Security leaders will learn what they need to know to protect their organizations from cyber threats in the ever-evolving digital world from industry experts. The Pulse of Cyber 2023 topics will include:

Digital transformation and digitalization

IoT security

Threat intelligence

Cloud security

The Shaping the Cyber Landscape conference track will explore the forces and faces shaping the cybersecurity industry today and for the future. Leave with a greater understanding of the key trends shaping the cyber landscape and the knowledge necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving economic climate. The track will address a variety of topics, including:

The impact of economic turbulence on cyber innovation

Introduction of new technologies and impending consolidation within cyber markets

The emergence of new job titles and roles in the field

Geopolitical impact on the cybersecurity industry

CyberSaint’s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

