Flexiv Showcases Its Latest Adaptive Robotic Solutions at ATX West 2023

Attendees to ATX West 2023 can visit booth #4328 and see Flexiv’s most advanced adaptive robots demonstrating difficult-to-automate tasks.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adaptiverobots–Flexiv, a world leader in general-purpose robotics solutions, is proud to announce that it will be attending ATX West, the largest annual event for automation and design technology in North America.

From the 7th to the 9th of February in Anaheim, CA, attendees can visit booth #4328 and see Flexiv robots demonstrate material removal, dispensing, assembly, material handling and even ball balancing.

The unique demonstrations are fully interactive, enabling visitors to get hands-on experience with the world’s most innovative robotic technology.

Flexiv’s automation experts will also be present, ready to reply to any automation question visitors can think of. From ‘What can be automated with an adaptive robot?’ to ‘How does the self-learning reinforcement AI work?’, our friendly team have the answers you are looking for.

Known as being the epicenter of robotics and smart manufacturing technology, ATX West focuses on how to better automate manufacturing processes by showcasing the latest automation and intelligent robotic technology to increase efficiency and reduce time, waste, and cost.

It’s where you can find ways to ensure your automation and robots are working as cost/time efficiently as possible, see solutions to overhaul an automation process or help update and automate current manufacturing processes.

“It’s great to be back at ATX West again, and we are excited to demonstrate to the world the new advancements we have made over the last 12 months,” said Howard Huang, Flexiv’s North American Regional Director. “We’ve seen a real boom in demand for robotic automation recently, and I am happy that our technology can help clients facing labor bottlenecks or simply looking to improve their production efficiency. We look forward to meeting with attendees and exploring new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

https://www.imengineeringwest.com/en/show-brands/atx-west.html.

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company focused on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots, integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technologies. The company provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in various industries. Founded in 2016, Flexiv has established offices in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Foshan, Taiwan and Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.flexiv.com/.

Contacts

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 18621709007